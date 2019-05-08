Commitment to Excellence: Union Institute & University Salutes Law Enforcement Professionals Nationwide During National Police Week

CINCINNATI, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Institute & University is proud to salute law enforcement professionals and all first responders nationwide during National Police Week, May 12 – 18, 2019.

Union, is honored to celebrate with the law enforcement community nationwide and renew its commitment to educating the law enforcement community with a rigorous and research based Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice Management. More than 6,300* law enforcement officers nationwide have earned a Criminal Justice Management degree from Union. The UI&U Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice Management (CJM) is a results-oriented program, created by and for law enforcement professionals. Transfer-friendly and accelerated, the curriculum provides real world application, taught by current and retired law enforcement officers.

CJM alumnus and site coordinator Glenn Cadwell said the CJM degree benefits the community in multiple ways. "The Union degree makes officers better educated and gives them a global perspective. Students are connected to a national community of law enforcement personnel across the country. This offers the opportunity to find out how other departments handle community situations. Today's officer must be community-minded and know how to communicate."

More than three dozen CJM alumni have risen to the position of chief or captain in precincts across the nation, particularly in California and Florida. These officers benefitted from the program's rigorous curriculum that requires law enforcement students to interpret and analyze current issues in the field, apply contemporary techniques within a justice organization, critique policy and service delivery, and apply ethical theories in a contemporary environment.

After completion of the Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice Management law enforcement professionals can elect to pursue Union's Master of Science in Organizational Leadership (MSOL) degree, a program tailored to enhance officers' credentials that allows them to further their career. "The MSOL is a perfect fit for the professional who wants to move up in rank," said Paul Brugeman, CJM Program Chair. "The MSOL program is designed to provide solutions to complex issues faced by today's professional."

Union alumna (CJM, 2013 and Master of Science in Organizational Leadership (MSOL, 2015) Lieutenant Elena Moton, an officer in Cincinnati, credits her degrees from Union for her career trajectory. "Going to college is an enlightening experience. The process requires you to open your eyes, to think and analyze. I was a sergeant when I started at Union and have been promoted to lieutenant. My study habits from Union helped me study and pass the lieutenant exam. I am now aspiring to be a captain and an assistant chief. As a police officer who works in the community, I find that people expect you to have a college degree. A college degree opens doors."

Union pioneered higher education options for the working adult. The CJM program is transfer-friendly, allowing officers to gain college credit for their police training. Its flexible online delivery model allows the law enforcement professional to work fulltime and keep family and community commitments. The program also connects the student to site coordinators who provide personal attention not available at other universities.

Many law enforcement professionals are veterans. The Veterans in Union program assists veterans in completing his or her degree with scholarships. Union is recognized as a Military Friendly School and is one of only 13 schools that form the Fraternal Order of Police University.

