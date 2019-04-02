Committee for Children Announces Jana Kramer as Spokesperson for Their Child Sexual Abuse Awareness Campaign, the Hot Chocolate Talk

"We are thrilled Jana is joining us for our annual Hot Chocolate Talk campaign. Jana is an accomplished woman but maybe most importantly, a mother and great role model for this campaign," said Committee for Children's executive director, Joan Cole Duffel. "Jana will help us reach a wide audience of parents and normalize this extremely important safety conversation that will help keep kids safe. The explosive documentaries "Leaving Neverland" and "Surviving R.Kelly" have reignited a national conversation about child sexual abuse, and many parents are wondering how—and even if—they can keep their children safe."

The campaign encourages families to have a talk about sexual abuse prevention, over a treat like a cup of hot chocolate. Families who visit the Hot Chocolate Talk website will find a host of resources, including advice for initiating the talk, talking points based on the child's age, and a downloadable guide with conversation starters and tips. These include framing the conversation as a safety talk ("We have rules for all parts of the body, and that includes your private parts.") and using everyday moments as opportunities to review and remind.

"One in 20 boys report experiencing childhood sexual abuse before the age of 18; for girls it's one in four," says Jana Kramer. "Child sexual abuse is a scary thing, but talking about it doesn't have to be. As a mom, my kids' safety is my top priority. Child sexual abuse can be prevented, but not if we keep silent. One conversation can make all the difference."

The Hot Chocolate Talk normalizes the conversation, and by breaking the taboo of talking about sexual abuse, it takes away the offenders' best defense: secrecy. The campaign gives families the tools to protect kids from predators and ends the silence and shame that's associated with this issue.

The Hot Chocolate Talk resources are available now and can be viewed at HotChocolateTalk.org.

About Committee for Children

Committee for Children is on a mission to ensure children everywhere can thrive emotionally, socially, and academically. Best known for our innovative social-emotional learning (SEL) curricula that blend research and rigor with intuitive program design, we empower children and their adults with skills that help them realize their goals in the classroom and throughout their lives. Since 1979, we've been connecting experts in the field to share experiences and advance the cause of educating the whole child. A force in advocacy, we're helping pass policies and legislation that place importance on creating safe and supportive learning environments. Today our social-emotional learning and child safety programs reach more than 14 million children in over 70 countries worldwide. By lifting up children today, we're helping them create a safe and positive society for the future. Learn more at cfchildren.org.

