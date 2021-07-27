Commodity Expert Marcel Kistler Joins iRely as Senior Partner, Process Transformation

FT. WAYNE, Ind., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iRely, a global leader in business management software for commodities, petroleum distribution, convenience stores, and grain operations, announces the appointment of Marcel Kistler as iRely's senior partner, process transformation. Kistler will lead iRely's process transformation team from Switzerland, where he will guide iRely's customers as they improve business processes by implementing commodity management best practices, the latest technology, and automated workflows.

Kistler has over 30 years of experience in soft commodities, from origination and trading to purchasing, transportation, production, sales, finance, and accounting. He has decades of experience in the coffee, cotton, and grain industries. Prior to joining iRely, Kistler was a business analyst and application specialist at Volcafe Ltd, one of the largest coffee trading companies in the world.

Kistler has built and implemented ERP and CTRM systems in South America, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United States, and Africa. He will use his local knowledge to help iRely's global customers address location-specific issues and ensure iRely's product roadmap addresses country-specific commodity challenges.

"Marcel's wide range of experience across both commodities and regions is a huge asset for iRely and our customers," said George Olney, president of iRely. "He brings extensive experience from the entire commodity value chain and has worked and lived in every continent that grows or produces commodities. His intimate knowledge of South America, Asia, Africa, Australia and Europe will ensure our software is localized to meet the needs of our global customers."

"I am thrilled to join iRely as it expands its global footprint," said Kistler. "iRely's CTRM provides a true commodity management platform that adds value across the entire value chain, and I look forward to helping our clients transform their business processes to reduce risk and become more efficient and responsive. I am especially excited to work with our growing customer base in South America, where I lived and worked for many years."

iRely's CTRM manages all aspects of physical and financial trades – including risk, procurement, logistics, hedging, position, and P&L – in one, comprehensive commodity trade and risk management solution.

About iRely

iRely is a global leader in business management software for commodities, including commodity management, petroleum distribution, convenience store, grain operations and agribusiness management solutions. Headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana with offices in Chicago, New Jersey, Texas, California, London, Bangalore (India) and Makati City (Philippines), iRely's near 40 years of experience have made them a world leader in providing end-to-end Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Commodity Trading and Risk Management (CTRM) to over 500 customers in more than 25 countries.

For more information, visit irely.com.

CONTACT: Mary DeFilippe, [email protected]

SOURCE iRely, LLC

