Commodore Club South Key Biscayne in a Retrofit Mode

Excellent levels of design and construction, comfort in each private space, and common areas destined to family entertainment. A special location featuring the largest beach on the island, adjacent to public parks, Commodore Club has it all. And from now on, it shines, renovated inside and out.

Its charm dates back to the '70s when it was known as the 'Ocean Club'; simply the best apartment complex of its time in Miami. The Commodore defined itself as a private complex with only 185 units in each of its three towers, distinguishing itself from other projects that possess from 350 to 400 apartments per building.

Inspired by this quality differential, manager Todd Patterson and his administration put into place a renovation plan with a budget exceeding 4 million dollars. Octavio Rinaldi, who chairs the condominium and is CWV Group's CEO, took the role of the project lead. B:a Design Group was appointed for the interior refresh, already having made its mark in Key Biscayne properties and luxury towers such as Acqualina, Jade Beach and Jade Ocean in Sunny Isles. The design team took the building's original spirit into account and contributed ideas in order to implement changes with more contemporary touches. Diego Vanderbiest, an architect with experience in landscaping, was in charge of the exterior renovation, having previously developed projects for Four Seasons and other luxury towers in South Florida.

These changes are not fortuitous. In the last decades, there has been a tendency for the arrival of families in Key Biscayne. A safe environment, beach, and good schools are part of the appeal; Commodore Club blends perfectly with this adult and children-friendly setting. Not being the most luxurious condominium, today it offers much of the amenities of the top complexes, which means it offers a great level of service, at a great value.

The majority of the apartments in the renewed complex, at 199 Ocean Lane Drive, comprehend two types. Speaking of costs, the average per square foot is 600 USD, and those located facing the ocean can reach 800 USD. The majority of the units are two-bedroom, with an average value of 750.000 USD, while the single-bedroom units valued at 500.000 USD. There aren't many apartments with 3 bedrooms, whose values exceed 1 million USD.

Rent values begin at 2.000 USD for single bedroom units, with two-bedroom apartments ranging between 3.500 and 4.000 USD. The few three-bedroom units start at 5.900 and go up to 7.500 USD.

At the same time, parallel to the condominium renovation, other improvements are in progress. Together they bridge aesthetic and architectural aspects and also services:

Full renovation:

-New main lobby, hallways, and elevator landings.

-New pool

-New gym

-New party room

-Deck roof with SYNLawn's AstroTurf.

-pergolas with BBQ in the area near the beach.

-New office for the Administration.

-New furniture on the beach and pool areas.

Improvements in services

-New optic fiber internet system (almost exclusive in Key Biscayne)

-New electronic mail system for Amazon, UPS and FedEx packages (exclusive in Key Biscayne, at the same level as the new towers in Brickell and Sunny Isles)

-Fire alarm

-New generator providing electricity in storms or power outages.

-New water pump system.

-40-year certification passed and approved.

With all this, the restyling of the Commodore Club South is great news for Key Biscayne!

