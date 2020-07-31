Common App Launches 2020-2021 Application Season on August 1

ARLINGTON, Va., July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Common App, the non-profit membership organization dedicated to access, equity and integrity in the college admissions process, is announcing the launch of the 2020-2021 application on Saturday, August 1.

Used by more than three million applicants, teachers, and counselors across the United States and around the world each year, the Common App platform streamlines the college application process for students. In addition to providing a single, online application and 24/7/365 support for students applying to more than 900 member colleges and universities, Common App connects applicants to financial aid and scholarship information , virtual fairs , online portfolios , and a vast library of counselor resources available in English and Spanish.

Common App's website also includes new easy-to-use resources to help families support their students through the college application process, including information on application fees, scholarships, and financial aid.

"These are tumultuous times and now more than ever, we want all students to feel supported by Common App regardless of where they are on their path to education attainment," said Jenny Rickard, President and CEO of Common App. "We are offering the tools and resources needed to meet more students where they are and help them get to and through college."

Common App is providing students with a dedicated space on the application in which to elaborate on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, both personally and academically. The goal of a "common" space for this information is to provide consistent questions and language that colleges and universities can use to review applications, and that applicants will only have to answer once. Counselors will also find space in their Common App counselor forms to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on their school communities.

"The inclusion of the COVID-19 question, in addition to the Common App essay, will give our students an opportunity to name and describe the challenges and triumphs they have endured due to these troubling times. I am grateful to Common App for including the concerns and feedback from the school counseling and higher education communities when crafting this question. We're looking forward to kicking off this application season, and thank Common App for giving students a space to feel seen and be heard," said Sanjay K. Mitchell, Director of College & Alumni Programs, Thurgood Marshall Academy (DC).

Common App is introducing several user experience improvements to the 2020-2021 application, including a new recommender system, a new mobile app coming this fall, and an update of the transfer application personal statement prompt to align with first-year application essay prompts.

Students applying to college in 2020-2021 will also have access to more than 40 additional diverse colleges and universities through Common App's online application.

"Our goal at Virginia Tech is to make the admissions process more accessible for students. We are excited to add the Common App as that next logical step," said Juan Espinoza, Director of Admissions at Virginia Tech. "With a record number of underserved and underrepresented students in this fall's incoming class, adding the Common App will help Virginia Tech continue fulfilling its mission of partnering with students from the commonwealth, the nation, and the world in a top-tier educational experience."

"Texas Tech University is excited to announce our new membership with Common App beginning in the 2020-2021 application season," said Jamie Hansard, Vice President of Enrollment Management at Texas Tech University. "We are looking forward to expanding our reach while educating, attracting, and attaining students who might not have considered Texas Tech as an option before."

New Members of The Common App for 2020-2021 Application Season

Mid-Atlantic

Bryn Athyn College (PA)

Carlow University (PA)

Holy Family University (PA)

Point Park University (PA)

Medaille College (NY)

Mid-West

Baker College (MI)

Buena Vista University (IA)

Bethel University (MN)

Cornerstone University (MI)

Lake Superior State University (MI)

Indiana Wesleyan University (IN)

Loyola University Chicago (IL)

Northern Illinois University (IL)

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (WI)

Wilmington College (OH)

South

Arkansas Baptist College (AR)

Auburn University (AL)

Augusta University (GA)

Clemson University (SC)

Coastal Carolina University (SC)

Lees-McRae University (NC)

Milligan University (TN)

Palm Beach Atlantic University (FL)

Richard Bland College of William and Mary (VA)

Spalding University (KY)

Texas Tech University (TX)

Trevecca Nazarene University (TN)

University of Georgia (GA)

University of Louisville (KY)

University of Texas at Dallas (TX)

University of Texas at San Antonio (TX)

University of South Florida (FL)

Virginia Tech (VA)

Winthrop University (SC)

West

Fresno Pacific University (CA)

University of Colorado Denver (CO)

University of Colorado at Colorado Springs (CO)

Common App is a not-for-profit member organization committed to the pursuit of access, equity, and integrity in the college admission process. Each year, more than one million students, one-third of whom are first-generation, apply to college through the Common App's online application. In January 2019, the Common App united with Reach Higher, the college access and success campaign started by former First Lady Michelle Obama during her time at the White House. Its core programming, including Better Make Room, UpNext, College Signing Day, Beating the Odds, school counselor support, and current grants continues as part of the Common App's work with its member institutions, school counselors, and students.

By joining forces, Common App and Reach Higher accelerated progress toward our joint goal of supporting all students, especially low-income and first-generation students, in achieving their higher education dreams. Our access and equity work for students include a college advising texting campaign with AdmitHub and College Advising Corps, scholarships and community college initiatives, Dear Class of 2020 Fund , and more.

Founded in 1975, Common App serves over 900 member colleges and universities worldwide.

To learn more, visit commonapp.org, and follow @CommonApp and #CommonApp on social media.

