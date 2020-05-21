Common Areas-YellowBird Alliance Provides CRE Industry an End-to-End Resource for COVID-19 Prevention

The alliance brings together the team connectivity, day-to-day operational solution and reporting capabilities of Common Areas' platform with YellowBird's access to more than 300 independent, trained and certified EHS experts across the country. Ultimately, the alliance will allow businesses to effectively address issues while providing peace of mind to employees, clients and customers with tangible evidence that their health and safety are a top priority.

"Providing solutions and improving productivity for businesses, and their teams, is at the heart of Common Areas' operating philosophy," says Casey Rue, CEO and Founder of Common Areas. "Aligning with YellowBird, a company that provides access to expertise that might otherwise be hard to identify, advances that philosophy and allows us to better serve our clients."

Addressing COVID-19 related issues and concerns through the engagement of an EHS specialist is one of the most immediate challenges for businesses, government entities as well as property owners and managers. Through its platform, YellowBird offers programs where companies can engage the services of certified, highly trained professionals to diagnose the situation and establish a plan for a company to reopen to its employees, customers and clients.

For more information about the Common Areas-YellowBird alliance and the services provided, click here.

The Common Areas-YellowBird alliance is also appropriate for a wide variety of other situations. Among some of the more typical reasons why business and property owners and managers may require the services of an EHS consultant include:

Create annual company safety plan

Partake in required safety training/certifications based on the work they do (ex- Ladder safety, forklift certification, CPR/AED certs)

Develop safety audits/prepare for OSHA audit

Create a company safety manual

Conduct office ergonomics assessments

"Common Areas clients, regardless the type of properties they own, manage or occupy space in, want expertise immediately, to solve the issues that are impacting their business and properties," says Michael Zalle, CEO and Founder of YellowBird. "In the highly specialized and technical EHS world, YellowBird provides immediate access to the problem solvers. This is the basis for a great alliance. Our goal is to provide trained and ready professionals at a rate that virtually any business can afford. We will help get America working again."

Common Areas is also providing preconfigured, industry specific, COVID-19 prevention operation solutions, based on the latest CDC and OSHA guidelines, at no charge (for a limited time) to help commercial real estate and multifamily property owners, operators, property and facility managers execute their response to the pandemic and document portfolio-wide progress in those efforts.

In addition to the guidelines and checklists, Common Areas' cloud-based operations application includes tools to streamline location management, work order management, and reporting capabilities to provide a clear, real-time picture to ensure all steps are being taken to protect the public and company employees across all locations.

About Common Areas

Common Areas is a collaborative operations platform that connects the people, places and processes of everyone involved with properties and facilities to create unparalleled levels of productivity and efficiency. The platform offers a comprehensive menu of features that can be configured to meet the specific requirements of businesses, including collaborative workflow, checklists, inspections, interactive plan management, GPS work orders, custom reporting and dynamic dashboards—which are all accessible via desktop, tablet and mobile devices. For more information to learn how Common Areas can help you create clarity & collaboration in your operations, visit www.commonareas.com.

About YellowBird

YellowBird is an online marketplace that simply and easily connects Environmental Health and Safety Professionals with businesses on-demand. By providing a simple and efficient method for both the business leader and the professional willing to consult, YellowBird facilitates the right people, in the right location, with the right skills for the job. Safety has never been so simple! To find out more, go to www.goYellowBird.com or call 1-888-780-3935.

