Common Future Announces Merger with Uncharted, Joining Forces to Advance Community Wealth and Equitable Economies in the U.S.

OAKLAND, Calif. , May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Two leading national nonprofit organizations focused on economic inequality, Oakland-based Common Future and Denver-based Uncharted, announced today that they are combining, with Uncharted merging into Common Future.

Since 2001, Common Future has been on a mission to build economic power and wealth in communities most adversely impacted by racial and economic injustice. This includes incubating and funding innovative ideas that build local power and wealth in marginalized communities. As a leading social impact accelerator, Uncharted brings the talent, knowledge, and expertise to accelerate the work of community-led ventures dedicated to economic justice. To date, Common Future has shifted $280 million toward community investment across the United States, and Uncharted worked with 200+ social impact startups and helped them raise over $390 million. With this merger, there will be more capacity to support and uplift inclusive economic innovations.

"We are constantly learning, adapting, and evolving to become the best version of Common Future, to be even more equipped to meet our mission and vision of building economic power in BIPOC, rural, immigrant and working class communities," said Rodney Foxworth, Common Future's CEO. "This merger with Uncharted reflects the kind of bold, courageous thinking that is shared by both Common Future and Uncharted. The similarities between our culture and mission made this a clear decision for the leadership of both organizations."

Common Future and Uncharted share deep mission-alignment and a commitment to racial and economic justice. Shared culture values also underscored the merger, including a four day work week , equitable benefits for employees, and a desire to reimagine the future of work. Through this merger, they will develop and expand efforts to incubate and fund community wealth building and equitable economic development initiatives.

"This merger required us to consider what might be possible if we dared to imagine, and then if we dared to actually do it," said Banks Benitez, Uncharted's departing CEO. "We believed that a combined entity would be greater than the sum of its parts; that we would go further together. I am inspired when I think that this is just the beginning."

Rodney Foxworth will continue in his role as CEO of Common Future. Uncharted's board of directors will dissolve and the existing Common Future board will serve as the governing body of the combined organizations.

About Common Future:

As a think and do tank, Common Future incubates, co-creates, and funds the work of the community leaders developing promising economic innovations. Since 2001, Common Future has influenced decision-makers across philanthropy, investment, and government to further support those solutions that build power in communities of color across the country. This work has helped wealth-holders shift $280 million to communities of color, driving capital and attention to more than 200 community wealth-building institutions.

