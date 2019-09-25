Common Networks Launches Super Fast Home Internet Service and Operations Hub in San Leandro

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Common Networks—a revolutionary wireless home internet service provider (ISP)—today announced its expansion into San Leandro, its fifth Bay Area market. San Leandro residents will now have access to Common's affordable and high-speed internet, giving households the bandwidth to stream on multiple devices at once for only $39/month. Presenting San Leandrans with a huge incentive to try Common's service, early customers will receive three months of service from Common for free.

In order to bring an alternative internet provider to San Leandro, Common Networks worked closely with the city and its officials, complementing the city's significant investment in making San Leandro an innovation hub. San Leandro businesses and public spaces have benefitted from increased access to high speed internet since the city built out its fiber optic network in 2011. However, research conducted by the city showed that residents were also dissatisfied with traditional home internet providers. In June, to address the citizens' needs for better residential internet service, the City of San Leandro's council members all voted unanimously to lease Common access to San Leandro's dark fiber network. By utilizing existing infrastructure, Common is bringing fiber-class speeds to residential homes – without the cost or disruption of running new cables or rewiring neighborhoods.

"For a long time, San Leandro has been committed to providing best-in-class fiber access to businesses and the community," said Zach Brock, CEO and co-founder, Common. "Common is now bridging the gap to bring those next-generation speeds to residents at home, where we rely on internet connections to keep in touch with family, do our homework, watch our favorite shows, and more."

In addition to providing residents access to affordable high-speed internet, Common is also contributing to the economic development in San Leandro. The company recently opened a new field operations hub in San Leandro and is actively making local hires for new positions.

"We heard loud and clear that our community wants more options for affordable high-speed home internet service," said Mayor Pauline Cutter. "Our agreements with Common will allow our residents to benefit from the investments we've made in fiber. I'm also excited about the workforce development effort to hire locally and build a talent pipeline into the tech industry."

"In this day and age, high speed internet provides our communities better educational and job opportunities, faster access to information, and a stronger connection to the world," said Congresswoman Barbara Lee. "This public-private partnership will create local jobs and will serve as a model of what can be created when government and private enterprise work together."

Common's service has garnered city-wide interest quickly, with more than 2,500 San Leandro residents having pre-registered their homes on Common's website for service since August. To give residents another reason to try the service, Common is offering an unprecedented promotion. "We believe every San Leandran should have access to fast and reliable home internet, so we're offering three full months of free Common service to every resident," says Brock. This offer is available to anyone that signs up before October 15.

To find out more about Common Network's services in San Leandro, visit https://common.net/cities/sanleandro .

About Common Networks, Inc.

Common Networks is a technology company providing first-of-its-kind wireless internet powered by open 5G and local connections. Using groundbreaking proprietary innovations, Common delivers unparalleled speed at affordable rates. Common is disrupting industry standards with complete transparency in pricing and customer service.

In less than three years, Common's network has provided coverage to over 100,000 people in a fraction of the time—and at less than 1/50th of the price it would take to lay fiber optic internet for these communities. The company has raised has raised more than $34 million in funding to date from notable partners, including General Catalyst, Eclipse Ventures, and Lux Capital. Based in San Francisco, Common was founded in 2016 by Grace Chen, Jessica Shalek, Zach Brock and Mark Jen to provide accessible, high-speed internet services for all.

