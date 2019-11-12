Common Networks Named to CNBC Upstart 100 List

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Common Networks —a revolutionary wireless internet service provider (ISP)—announced today that it has been named to CNBC's 2019 Upstart 100 list. The Upstart 100 highlights fast-growing startups that are showcasing new trends in technology, health care, finance, retail, entertainment and more.

Common is shifting the standards in a $75B industry and taking on the traditional cable incumbents by providing complete transparency in pricing and customer service. Powered by local connections and open 5G technology, Common is making fiber-class internet accessible to all.

"We are thrilled to be recognized on the CNBC Upstart 100 list and to be named alongside these other impactful companies," said Zach Brock, co-founder at Common Networks. "At Common, it is our mission to deliver super fast internet access in a way that's honest and affordable. We want to reduce the hassle that usually comes with the process of finding, installing, and paying for connectivity. We are continuing to expand rapidly and look to enter new markets as we grow our existing network."

Founded in 2016 by four Square veterans, Common uses the latest in wireless technology to connect customer homes back to a fiber access point. This is a completely different approach than the physical wiring that most traditional providers use to connect their customers to the internet. Common's graph-based networking approach allows Common to connect entire neighborhoods with just a few fiber sources. As more customers join, the network becomes even stronger.

Not only is Common providing affordable and new options for internet access, it is also expanding its network rapidly. Since its start, Common has expanded its reach to over 100,000 people in a fraction of the time and at less than 1/50th of the cost of traditional fiber optic internet. Most recently, the company launched a first-of-its kind high-speed wireless home internet at 300Mbps for just $49 a month, with no contracts or installation fees.

About Common Networks, Inc.

Common Networks is a technology company providing first-of-its-kind wireless internet powered by open 5G and local connections. Using groundbreaking proprietary innovations, Common delivers unparalleled speed at a reduced cost. Common is disrupting industry standards with complete transparency in pricing and customer service.

In less than three years, Common's network has provided coverage to over 100,000 people in a fraction of the time—and at less than 1/50th of the price it would take to lay fiber optic internet for these communities. The company has raised more than $34 million in funding to date from notable partners, including General Catalyst, Eclipse Ventures, and Lux Capital. Based in San Francisco, Common was founded in 2016 by Grace Chen, Jessica Shalek, Zach Brock and Mark Jen to provide accessible, high-speed internet services for all.

