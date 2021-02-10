Common Plumbing, Maintenance Mistakes Could Be Costly

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Climate Control Experts, a leading provider of HVAC, heating and electrical service to the Denver area, asks homeowners to think before taking on a do-it-yourself (DIY) project for an HVAC or plumbing system.

DIY projects are fairly common among homeowners due to it being considered a cheaper alternative to hiring a professional for the repairs. The simplest DIY project could end up costing money if an error occurs in the process.

"DIY projects are not new for most homeowners," said Trevor Flannigan of Climate Control Experts. "If something seems simple to fix, we will try to do so without thinking about the consequences. One mistake could cost homeowners money on repairs."

Flannigan explains some common DIY repairs or maintenance mistakes that could affect homeowners:

Forgetting to replace filters : While this may seem like a simple mistake in regards to maintaining an HVAC unit, it could prove to be costly. When filters get clogged with dust and dirt, it forces the system to work harder to compensate for the obstructions. This can put a strain on the unit causing it to be damaged if the problem continues.





: There are those who will attempt to use the part despite it not fitting exactly right. This can cause major issues as some component are designed for specific applications or projects, making it important to ensure you have the proper part for the job. Not knowing how to put the unit back together: Forgetting how to put everything back together is one of the most common mistakes when trying a DIY project.

"When it comes to home repairs, it is better to hire a professional for your HVAC and plumbing repairs," said Flannigan. "In the end, it will most likely cost you less money than having to pay for a complete system repair."

