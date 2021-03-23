Common Securitization Solutions Names Louis Glinn Chief Risk Officer

"CSS is very pleased to welcome Louis to our executive management team," said Tony Renzi, CSS's Chief Executive Officer. CSS is the largest and most efficient securitization administration service in the financial services industry today. Through its state-of-the-art cloud-based platform, CSS manages the issuance and ongoing service of Fannie Mae's and Freddie Mac's Uniform Mortgage Backed Security (UMBS) and complex multi-class securitization structures processing $400 billion in mortgage securities each month. "Our risk and control environment is paramount to a safe and sound U.S. housing finance system and requires an expert at the helm. We're thrilled that Louis has chosen to bring his expertise to our organization."

As CRO, Glinn will lead the company's comprehensive Enterprise Risk Management Program, managing the company's overall integrated risk appetite framework, including its enterprise-wide processes and systems for identifying and reporting current and emerging risks. Glinn joins CSS from Cenlar FSB, where he served most recently as Chief Risk Officer. Glinn has also held a variety of senior risk roles with S&P Global, Inc., JPMorgan Chase, and Ally Financial.

COMMON SECURITIZATION SOLUTIONS, LLC: Common Securitization Solutions (CSS) enables the issuance of the largest segment of mortgage-backed securities – the Uniform Mortgage Backed Security by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac – helping support liquidity in the nation's housing finance markets. CSS does this through the Common Securitization Platform, the largest and most advanced securitization operation in the nation, which processes more than $400 billion in mortgage securities each month. CSS is a joint venture owned by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

