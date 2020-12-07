Common Securitization Solutions Names Susan Gueli Chief Technology Officer

"CSS is very pleased to welcome Susan to our executive management team," said Tony Renzi, CSS's Chief Executive Officer. "CSS is the technological backbone of the agency mortgage-backed security (MBS) market, administering $5 trillion in agency MBS, and our CTO position is among the most important in all of housing finance. I'm thrilled that Susan is on board to set the vision and guide the technological future of CSS both today and in a post-conservatorship world."

As CTO, Gueli is responsible for all technology initiatives for the company, developing and implementing all aspects of the Common Securitization Platform which includes application development for our cloud native services, infrastructure, information security, innovation, and data. She will develop and implement a technology, architecture, and data strategy, positioning the company for commercial success and drive operational excellence and continuous process improvement. Gueli will be a member of the CSS Executive Committee and will report to Renzi.

Susan Gueli, Chief Technology Officer and Executive Vice President

Gueli is a seasoned technology leader. For the past 30+ years, she held a series of increasingly senior roles with Nationwide, including eight years as Chief Information Officer of Nationwide Financial. She was also Chief Information Officer of Nationwide's Infrastructure & Operations. Most recently, she was Chief Technology Officer of Nationwide's Program & Application Services where she led in-house application development, digital transformation, shared services, and a team of more than 3,000 IT professionals. Gueli was named a "Woman Worth Watching" in 2019 by Profiles in Diversity Journal.

Gueli has a BS in Business Administration, Computer Information Systems from The Ohio State University.

COMMON SECURITIZATION SOLUTIONS, LLC: Common Securitization Solutions (CSS) enables the issuance of the largest segment of mortgage-backed securities – the Uniform Mortgage Backed Security by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac – helping support liquidity in the nation's housing finance markets. CSS does this through the Common Securitization Platform, the largest and most advanced securitization operation in the nation, which processes more than $200 billion in mortgage securities each month. CSS is a joint venture owned by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

