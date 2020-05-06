Common Sense Launches Parent Trapped Podcast to Give Advice and (Comic) Relief to Families Whose Lives Have Been Turned Upside Down in the Age of the Coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Let's face it: Raising kids in quarantine is a challenge none of us saw coming. We need help. Common Sense , the nonprofit already trusted by millions of families and educators navigating the complex world of media and technology, is ready to take on the unique challenges facing parents sheltering in place in the time of the coronavirus with its new Parent Trapped weekly podcast.

Parent Trapped is a weekly series with experts, humorous features, and tips for parents who feel like they may be dropping all the balls in the juggle to balance work, family, and school at home. Each week, host Ann Marie Baldonado will speak to authors, educators, and other experts to find solutions to everything from keeping kids safe on the internet to managing anxiety and keeping the peace between siblings—and partners. Brought to you by First Republic, founding sponsor of Parent Trapped and a longtime supporter of Common Sense, the series is launching today with the first episode. New episodes will be published every Wednesday.

The series will also feature fun coping tips from listeners, celebrities, and the staff of Common Sense.

"Many of us at Common Sense are working parents," said Ellen Pack, president of Common Sense. "This podcast really grew out of the stories and tips we were sharing with each other to find humor and sanity in this topsy-turvy world where kids skip into conference calls and screen time rules are thrown out the window."

Parent Trapped is hosted by Ann Marie Baldonado, a 20-year veteran producer and interviewer for Fresh Air with Terry Gross, as well as a producer for Comedy Central and WNYC Studios. She is joined by a production team led by Hillary Frank, creator of the podcast The Longest Shortest Time, which was named one of the 50 best podcasts by the Atlantic and Time. Hillary is also author of Weird Parenting Wins: Bathtub Dining, Family Screams, and Other Hacks from the Parenting Trenches.

Parent Trapped joins the launch of Wide Open School at Common Sense as the organization innovates to meet the needs of parents, families, and educators in this unique moment.

"Parent Trapped is here to help all of us make the best of this extraordinary moment in the lives of families," said James P. Steyer, CEO and founder of Common Sense. "For more than sixteen years, Common Sense has been the go-to place for parents to find recommendations. It's only natural that we connect through this popular medium to meet these new challenges."

To listen to Parent Trapped, please subscribe or download on Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcasting app. For more information, please visit https://www.commonsensemedia.org/parenttrapped.

About Common Sense

Common Sense is the leading nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of kids and families by providing the trustworthy information, education, and independent voice they need to thrive in the 21st century. Learn more at commonsense.org.

About First Republic

First Republic Bank is a financial supporter of Common Sense and Wide Open School, and is a founding sponsor of Parent Trapped. Founded in 1985, First Republic and its subsidiaries offer private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management, including investment, trust, and brokerage services. For more information, visit firstrepublic.com.

SOURCE Common Sense

