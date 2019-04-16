Common Sense Media Announces Spring 2019 Common Sense Seal Honorees for TV

SAN FRANCISCO, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parents facing a dizzying landscape of media content for their kids can find recommendations for standout TV in the release today by Common Sense Media of the latest 29 shows that offer exceptional media content for families to enjoy together.

Most notable is that, again, this batch of honorees features shows with a variety of smart, strong, and admirable girls and women. Main character Adora in She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Netflix), with her physical strength and impressive leadership skills, is at the forefront of this woman-created series. In True Happy Hearts Day/Dance and Sing with True (Netflix), the irrepressible True learns lessons along with preschool viewers. The series Abby Hatcher (Nick Jr.) centers on a self-confident, outgoing young girl who helps her monster friends with their problems. And it's impossible not to root for Carmen Sandiego (Netflix), a skilled thief (who only steals for the greater good!) who's resourceful and determined to succeed on every mission.

Also gaining traction with parents and kids for their entertainment value and positive messages are Kim Possible (Disney Channel), Zoe Valentine (Brat), and Fast Layne (Disney Channel).

Compassion, curiosity, and embracing individuality are prominent themes running through many of the latest honorees, from musical series Motown Magic (Netflix), the cultural exploration series Let's Go, Luna! (PBS Kids) and other shows Bubu and the Little Owls (Discovery Family) and Gigantosaurus (Disney Junior).

"We're so happy to see so many positive trends continue in kids' TV," said Polly Conway, senior TV editor at Common Sense. "From diversity among role models, timely topics, and outstanding character strengths, these shows are great as jumping-off points for important, timely discussions among families."

Common Sense Media's editorial team screened 153 series and specials that premiered between November 2018 and March 2019. The shows added to the list come from an array of networks including Disney, Discovery Family, and Nickelodeon. Netflix, however, tops the list once again, with nearly one-third of the new honorees premiering on its platform.

The Common Sense Seal for TV was introduced in the fall of 2015. This is the eighth installment of honorees, and with the addition of these 29, the list now includes 264 series/specials that not only meet Common Sense Media's highest editorial standards for entertainment value and engagement but that also deliver important themes, messages, and role models.

The 2019 Common Sense Seal for TV honorees are:

Title Age Type Premiere Date Network She-ra and the Princesses of Power 8 series 11/13/2018 Netflix The Emperor's Newest Clothes 5 special 11/14/2018 HBO Dogs 9 series 11/15/2018 Netflix Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny 6 series 11/16/2018 Prime Video Creative Galaxy: Arty's Holiday Masterpiece 4 special 11/20/2018 Prime Video Motown Magic 4 series 11/20/2018 Netflix Pete the Cat: A Very Groovy Christmas 4 special 11/20/2018 Prime Video Let's Go Luna 4 series 11/21/2018 PBS Kids Cousins for Life 6 series 11/24/2018 Nick Elf Pets: Santa's St. Bernards Save Christmas 5 special 12/4/2018 Cartoon Network Dance and Sing with True 4 special 12/14/2018 Netflix Abby Hatcher 4 series 1/1/2019 Nick Jr. Young Justice: Outsiders 7 series 1/4/2019 DC Universe Milo Murphy's Law: The Phineas and Ferb Effect 6 special 1/5/2019 Disney XD Transformers: Rescue Bots Academy 5 series 1/5/2019 Discovery Family Zoe Valentine 12 series 1/16/2019 Brat Carmen Sandiego 7 series 1/18/2019 Netflix Gigantosaurus 4 series 1/18/2019 Disney Junior Dynasties 6 series 1/19/2019 BBC America Free Rein: Valentine's Day 6 special 2/1/2019 Netflix True Happy Hearts Day 4 special 2/1/2019 Netflix Kim Possible 6 TV movie 2/15/2019 Disney Channel Fast Layne 6 series 2/16/2019 Disney Channel Bubu and the Little Owls 4 series 2/17/2019 Discovery Family Northern Rescue 12 series 3/1/2019 Netflix Family Food Showdown 6 series 3/3/2019 Food Network Corn and Peg 4 series 3/4/2019 Nick Jr. Costume Quest 8 series 3/8/2019 Prime Video Charlie's Colorforms City 3 series 3/22/2019 Netflix

About the Common Sense Seal

Seal selections are determined by Common Sense Media's in-house team of seasoned reviewers, editors, and child-development experts based on our proven rubric for independent, age-based ratings. Common Sense Media has applied these ratings to more than 33,000 reviews of movies, TV shows, and other media since the organization was founded in 2003 and has honored 187 films and 264 series/specials to date. More information is available at https://www.commonsensemedia.org/seal .

About Common Sense

Common Sense is the nation's leading nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of kids and families by providing the trustworthy information, education, and independent voice they need to thrive in the 21st century. Learn more at commonsense.org .

