Common Sense Media Announces Summer 2019 Common Sense Seal Honorees for TV

SAN FRANCISCO, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Common Sense Media's announcement of the latest TV shows that offer exceptional media content for families highlights shows that cut across race, culture, sexuality, and ability. This round of honorees offers the most diverse group of characters since the Seal was launched in 2015.

The new recommendations include Molly of Denali, an animated series that centers on a Native Alaskan girl who learns about indigenous culture through adventures with friends, family, and her local community; a first for a children's TV series, the show includes indigenous advisors, voice actors, and production personnel on its creative team, and all contribute to the show's authentic representation of Alaska's cultural diversity. Amphibia is an adventure-filled series about a Thai American girl and a talking frog who forge an unusual -- but ultimately fulfilling -- friendship in a world populated by amphibians and insects. Mr. Iglesias is a sitcom about a beloved history teacher named Gabe (comedian Gabriel Iglesias ) who's now working at the school he grew up attending, teaching a diverse group of students and doing lots of learning of his own.

The Bravest Knight is an animated series about a young girl who's learning how to be a knight from her two adoptive dads, and it includes LGBTQ representation in its voice-acting cast. The Employables is an eye-opening series encouraging tolerance for diverse abilities, like autism and Tourette syndrome, by immersing viewers in the emotional struggles of its subjects. Just Roll with It is a hybrid sitcom/improvisational comedy series that centers on a blended family -- diversity and strong family themes are prominent.

Also gaining traction with parents and kids for their entertainment value and positive messages are Netflix's Chip and Potato, Disney Junior's T.O.T.S., and Bug Diaries on Prime Video. Empathy, perseverance, and compassion are prominent themes running through many of the latest honorees.

"I'm thrilled to see kids' TV series stepping up their commitment to mirroring kids' diverse worlds and experiences," said Polly Conway, senior TV editor at Common Sense. "When shows like Molly of Denali and The Bravest Knight take the inclusive step to bring key voices into the creation and production process, it sends a message -- both that it's possible and that it results in outstanding TV that allows even more kids to see themselves and their families represented on-screen."

Common Sense Media's editorial team screened 96 new series and specials that premiered between April 2019 and mid-July 2019. The shows added to the list come from an array of networks including Prime Video, Science Channel, and A&E. Netflix and Disney top the list once again, with nearly one-third of the new honorees premiering on these platforms.

The Common Sense Seal for TV was introduced in the fall of 2015. This is the ninth installment, and with the addition of these 12 honorees, the list now includes 276 series/specials that not only meet Common Sense Media's highest editorial standards for entertainment value and engagement but also that deliver important themes, messages, and role models.

The 2019 Common Sense Seal for TV honorees are:

Title Age Type Premiere Date Network Bug Diaries 5 series 4/12/2019 Prime Video Rilakkuma and Kaoru 10 series 4/19/2019 Netflix The Employables 10 series 5/15/2019 A&E Chip and Potato 4 series 5/17/2019 Netflix Savage Builds 8 series 6/7/2019 Science Channel T.O.T.S. 4 series 6/14/2019 Disney Junior Amphibia 7 series 6/17/2019 Disney Channel Ready Jet Go!: One Small Step 4 special 6/17/2019 PBS Kids Just Roll with It 6 series 6/19/2019 Disney Channel The Bravest Knight 5 series 6/21/2019 Hulu Mr. Iglesias 12 series 6/21/2019 Netflix Molly of Denali 5 series 7/15/2019 PBS Kids

About the Common Sense Seal

Seal selections are determined by Common Sense Media's in-house team of seasoned reviewers, editors, and child-development experts based on our proven rubric for independent, age-based ratings. Common Sense Media has applied these ratings to more than 33,000 reviews of movies, TV shows, and other media since the organization was founded in 2003 and has honored 187 films and 276 series/specials to date. More information is available at https://www.commonsensemedia.org/seal .

About Common Sense

Common Sense is the nation's leading nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of kids and families by providing the trustworthy information, education, and independent voice they need to thrive in the 21st century. Learn more at commonsense.org .

Press Contacts:

Cassandra Matter

cmatter@commonsense.org

(408) 960-5115

Christine Tasto

ctasto@commonsense.org

310-341-5159

*Spanish-language content and experts available upon request. Contact Viviana Reveron at vreveron@commonsense.org.

SOURCE Common Sense Media

Related Links

http://www.commonsensemedia.org

