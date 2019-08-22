Common Sensing Announces Appointment of John R. Dwyer to Board of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Common Sensing, creators of Gocap: a dose and adherence monitoring device for injectable medicine, today announced that it has appointed John R. Dwyer, President of the Global Alzheimer's Platform Foundation and Co-Founder of Telcare, Inc., to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Dwyer is a successful healthcare entrepreneur who has held C-level positions in six emerging growth companies in the healthcare industry. He began his career as an attorney for the Washington DC based law firm of Arent, Fox LLP, where he focused on transactions in regulated industries.

He has led the acquisition of Active Health Management by Aetna in 2005, the purchase of CodeRyte by 3M in 2012, and the acquisition of Telcare, Inc. by BioTelemetry, Inc. in 2016.

"We are honored to have John Dwyer join our Board of Directors. John's multi-disciplinary experience in numerous leadership roles as well as his expertise in financial and regulatory aspects of emerging health technology companies is outstanding. John will be a tremendous resource as we navigate the regulatory process and partner with payors as we execute our global commercial strategy," said Common Sensing Chief Executive Officer Kevin Schmid.

"I have a deep personal commitment to improving the lives of patients and caregivers through medical devices and healthcare services and am excited to join the Common Sensing Board of Directors to guide and support their team and their mission," stated Mr. Dwyer.

Mr. Dwyer currently serves on the Boards of Directors of a number of private and not-for-profit organizations. Mr. Dwyer is a graduate of Marquette University and the Cornell Law School.

