CommonGrounds opens 25,621 square-foot flexible workplace in the heart of Fort Worth's Central Business District

The CommonGrounds' Fort Worth Workplace is centrally located at 7th and Houston Streets between Sundance Square and the Fort Worth Convention Center. The 25,621 square-foot workplace encompasses the entire ground floor below XTO's multi-story parking garage. The entry wall features a black and white hand-painted mural by local artist, Marnie Vollenhals, with a nod to Fort Worth's historic stockyard roots. With windows on all four sides, the location provides an abundance of natural lighting and multiple live plant walls. An INVITA barista offering Italian coffee beverages welcomes members. The workplace offers spacious, private offices, team rooms, and coworking spaces, including four video-enabled conference rooms and several additional casual meeting areas. Bike racks and showers are available, and the public transit station is a few blocks walk from the workplace.

Downtown Fort Worth is the fifth CommonGrounds Workplace location to open in 2019, as part of the company's $140 million Series A funding expansion program. There are nine CommonGrounds Workplaces open in various U.S. cities with an additional twelve under construction and scheduled to open later this year and into mid-2020.

"Fort Worth has a relatively low number of coworking companies and ranks as one of the fastest-growing cities in the country," said Jacob Bates, chief executive officer for CommonGrounds. "CommonGrounds Workplace is a welcome addition to the local business community and provides a higher-quality, enterprise-grade, flexible workplace solution for the City's rapidly growing and expanding corporate workforce."

Fort Worth is the 13th-largest city in the United States and the fifth-largest city in Texas, according to the Fort Worth Chamber. The City receives 9.4 million visitors annually, and in recent years has become a center for industry, technology, distribution, and transportation. It consistently ranks among the top places in the nation to work, live, and do business as cited in Money, Fortune, Site Selection and Newsweek magazines. Fort Worth boasts several advantages that attract and retain companies that include a pro-business city government, a well-educated and work-ready labor force, and a highly competitive cost of living.

"We understand different jobs, and even work-styles, require specific layouts to reduce friction and increase productivity. We want that accessible and affordable to companies of all sizes," stated Bates. "CommonGrounds' sound-mitigating, demountable wall systems offer companies the ability to brand and customize workspaces on demand for a fraction of construction costs and nearly 90% faster than our competitors. Fort Worth is an excellent example of our human-centric design principles."

The CommonGrounds Workplace in Fort Worth will serve 360 members in various configurations. Each environment is brandable for companies of all sizes and includes the latest meeting room technologies; high-speed, dual-provider gigabit network; and top-tier data security. Our workplace provides larger phone booths, private retreat rooms, multiple meeting spaces, and an abundance of biophilia throughout. Event programming will feature notable speakers, networking events, lunch and learns, as well as personal growth and wellness series.

The Boswell High School Drumline performed in full uniform at the workplace for the grand opening with local businesses, dignitaries, and staff. The Drumline is a three-time, WGI World Championships World Class Semi-Finalist, a WGI World Championships Open Class Finalist, and are three-time winners of the North Texas Indoor Drum Line Championships. They participate in community events and celebrations all over Northern Texas. The 35-member drumline group is led by Stuart Spoon, who is also the high school's Assistant Band Director.

CommonGrounds in-house creative team designed the workplace, and the local architect of record was Hahnfeld Hoffer Stanford. Construction was led by locally-based Pacific Builders. The sound-abating demountable wall systems are by Tecno (Milan, Italy). Customizable enterprise-grade furniture is by San Francisco-based Pair.

Alycia Medina (503-606-8853) is the Workplace manager, and CommonGrounds has hired the local brokers Vic Meyer and Cullen Donohue with Stream Realty Partners (817-877-1305).

About CommonGrounds Workplace

CommonGrounds Workplace is a national Workplace-as-a-Service (WaaS) company offering flexible workplaces, office, HQ on Demand, coworking, and property services for companies of all sizes and asset owners. The company's enterprise-grade, human-centric workplace typologies create highly productive and brandable environments designed to satisfy the quality and technology needs of the Fortune 1500 companies.

Headquartered in San Diego, Calif. since 2015, the privately held company completed its Series A funding, totaling $140 million and targets to expand its footprint to two million square feet across roughly 50 locations within the next 24 months. For more information, please visit: cgworkplace.com

