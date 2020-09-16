CommonGrounds Workplace has opened in Chicago's Financial District

33 North LaSalle is a stunning 38-story art deco tower with soaring 25-foot ceilings and abundance of natural light. The building amenities includes a fitness center, state-of-the-art golf bay simulator, and an amphitheater style event space. With immediate Pedway access, the building is just steps away from multiple CTA bus stops, centrally located to all three major Metra Rail stations, and a ten-minute walk to Millennium Park. There are four parking garages, restaurants, shopping, and entertainment nearby.

CG's lease includes the entire second and third floors. The office renovation, overseen by their in-house design division, is nearing completion and it is ready for member occupancy.

Offering well over 100 square-feet per person with everyday amenities, CG has taken extreme safety measures and precautions, including additional cleaning services, to ensure they provide the safest environment for their members.

Chicago-based Partners by Design is the architect of record. Sound abating demountable wall systems by Milan, Italy-based Tecno and customizable contract grade furniture by San Francisco-based Pair are utilized in the workplace.

About CommonGrounds Workplace

CommonGrounds Workplace is a national Workplace-as-a-Service (Waas) company with the expertise to source, design, build and operate flexible workplaces – including enterprise solutions, coworking, and property services – for companies of all sizes and asset owners. The company's enterprise-grade, human-centric workplaces create highly productive and brandable environments designed to satisfy the quality and technology needs of the Fortune 500 companies.

Headquartered in San Diego, Calif. since 2015, the privately held company completed its Series A funding, totaling $140 million. For more information, please visit: cgworkplace.com.

Media Contact:

Rachel Meyrowitz

301-908-4081

[email protected]

SOURCE CommonGrounds Workplace

Related Links

https://cgworkplace.com

