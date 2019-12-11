CommonSpirit Health Personalizes and Automates the Medical Intake Experience for Patients and Providers in Partnership with Notable Health

CHICAGO and SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CommonSpirit Health , a $29 billion nonprofit health system serving 21 states, today announced a partnership with Notable Health that will improve the patient and the provider experience by automating health information collection and making clinical record systems interoperable. Notable's platform uses robotic process automation (RPA) to understand data from electronic health records and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) models that anticipate and support providers' needs so they spend less time on administrative tasks and can devote their time to providing compassionate care.

Administrative costs are a major driver of increases in the cost of health care in the United States – with hospitals directing roughly 25 percent of their spending to this work. The time spent on these tasks and away from patients is also a major contributor to physician burnout. Yet, advances in technology now make it possible for health systems to deploy innovative new platforms that ease the administrative burden on providers, allowing patients to have more engaging discussions about their health during the time with their physician.

"The Notable platform provides us with an exciting opportunity to rethink and personalize the way health care is delivered," said Rich Roth, senior vice president and chief strategic innovation officer of CommonSpirit Health. "When we engage patients with Notable's digital experiences, the time they spend with their physician becomes more relevant."

To improve interactions between physicians and patients, Notable automates physician workflows through intelligent patient intake and leverages wearable voice-recognition documentation technology to save physicians time on medical charting. Prior to a medical appointment, Notable's mobile-optimized intake application – which is personalized for each patient – assists with registration, verifies insurance eligibility, and prompts patients to enter their symptoms and update histories and medications directly from their smartphones. The platform then intelligently inputs patient-provided data into the electronic medical record and other information systems so clinicians have the most up-to-date information to guide their health evaluation.

Notable's intelligent platform frees time for physicians and staff to spend with patients and shortens their workdays to help prevent burnout and increase satisfaction. During appointments, CommonSpirit Health physicians will utilize the Apple Watch wearable technology with which they can dictate a summary of the visit. Using AI, machine learning, and natural language processing, the sophisticated algorithms also learn physicians' behaviors and work patterns to proactively assist them with related administrative tasks.

"We share CommonSpirit's commitment to providing the best experience possible for patients as well as physicians," said Pranay Kapadia, CEO and co-founder of Notable Health. "With the abundance of administrative overhead in health care, it is more important than ever to help streamline processes for providers so they can direct their time and resources to patient care."

The initial phase of the partnership begins with deployments at selected ambulatory primary care centers in California, with the goal to scale more broadly across the CommonSpirit Health system.

About CommonSpirit Health

CommonSpirit Health is a nonprofit, Catholic health system dedicated to advancing health for all people. It was created in February 2019 through the alignment of Catholic Health Initiatives and Dignity Health. CommonSpirit Health is committed to creating healthier communities, delivering exceptional patient care, and ensuring every person has access to quality health care. With its national office in Chicago and a team of approximately 150,000 employees and 25,000 physicians and advanced practice clinicians, CommonSpirit Health operates 142 hospitals and more than 700 care sites across 21 states. In FY 2019, Catholic Health Initiatives and Dignity Health had combined revenues of nearly $29 billion and provided $4.45 billion in charity care, community benefit, and unreimbursed government programs. Learn more at commonspirit.org.

About Notable Health

Notable Health is an AI-powered health care company that puts the business of health care on autopilot. Founded by serial entrepreneurs, the platform provides intelligent automation to physicians and payers in the industry. Through machine vision, voice, and natural language processing, Notable proactively automates away hundreds of manual repetitive tasks like adding diagnoses, orders, templates, billing codes, and more. Based in San Mateo, Calif., Notable is backed by leading investors, including Greylock Partners, F-Prime, Oak HC/FT, Maverick Ventures, and 8VC. Learn more at www.notablehealth.com and follow @notablehealth.

