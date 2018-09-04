Commonwealth Capital Corp. Recertified as a Women's Business Enterprise by WBENC

WOOLRICH TOWNSHIP, N.J., Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Capital Corp., America's diversity equipment leasing company, was recertified as a Women's Business Enterprise by the Women's Business Enterprise Council PA-DE-sNJ, a regional certifying partner of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council. The WBENC is the nation's leading advocate of women-owned businesses as suppliers to US corporations.

"This is a designation Commonwealth is very proud of," said Kimberly Springsteen-Abbott, CEO and owner of Commonwealth. "Our company has always been recognized for the diversity of our ownership, leadership and workforce, which is a competitive advantage for us. We continue to take full advantage of this national certification to further promote Commonwealth to our clients so that they may demonstrate their commitment to diversity and advance their supplier diversity objectives."

WBENC's national standard of certification is a meticulous process that includes an in-depth review of the business and a site inspection. It is the most rigorous and sought-after certification of its kind. The process is designed to confirm the business is at least 51 percent owned, operated and controlled by a woman or women. By including a women-owned business among their vendors, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs.

Founded in 1997, WBENC is the leading women-owned registering authority in the United States. In March of this year, WBENC recognized 50 Top Fortune 1000 corporations for exhibiting exemplary leading supplier diversity programs.

Springsteen-Abbott added, "Commonwealth has been proud to be amongst the ranks of these esteemed companies for 11 years now," as the company joins them and WBENC in its dedication to enhance opportunities for women's business enterprises.

SOURCE Commonwealth Capital Corp.