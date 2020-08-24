Commonwealth Hotels announces hiring of TownePlace Suites Indianapolis Downtown Upper Management

Klaus is moving back to his home state after serving in a variety of General Manager roles with Commonwealth Hotels since 2008. First working as the Opening Manager of the Candlewood Suites Indianapolis South , Klaus has provided stellar support to a number of hotels and brands, including Hilton, Hyatt and IHG. This is his first Marriott property since he managed the Courtyard Cincinnati Airport in 2017/2018.

"I am grateful to be the Opening General Manager for a truly unique property in downtown Indianapolis," Klaus said. "I think guests will enjoy the at-home environment of an extended stay property while also being minutes from all of Indianapolis' major attractions."

Unlike Klaus, Bass joins Commonwealth Hotels for the first time in her impressive career. Bass has worked in several sales positions – her recent roles have focused on the training and development of hospitality sales professionals at various companies. Prior to joining Commonwealth she was the Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Indianapolis-based Blue Ridge Partners. Bass has vast knowledge of Marriott systems and is a certified Access Edge coach, making her a fantastic fit to open a hotel in downtown Indianapolis.

"We look forward to opening day and serving our community with the Commonwealth 'Whatever it Takes' mantra," Bass said. "We value each guest and want to ensure they have an amazing experience at our TownePlace Suites Indianapolis Downtown!"

The 146-room property is located less than 2 blocks from Lucas Oil Stadium and a ½ mile away from the Indiana Convention Center. Catering to extended-stay travelers with full kitchens in every room, the TownePlace Suites Indianapolis Downtown is set to be a major destination for a variety of guests. A full bar will offer guests both beverages and light bites to fuel up to end their evening in Indy. Whether you're visiting for a few days or a few months TownePlace Suites is much more than a place to stay – it's where life continues interrupted.

Those interested in learning more or booking a room at the TownePlace Suites Indianapolis Downtown can visit their website at www.marriott.com/INDTD. To schedule a property tour interested parties can email Bass directly at [email protected].

About Commonwealth Hotels, LLC

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results. The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full service and select service hotels. Commonwealth Hotels currently manages 39 properties with over 5,000 rooms.

Contact

Jennifer Schneider

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC

[email protected]

859.261.5522

Related Links

http://www.commonwealthhotels.com

SOURCE Commonwealth Hotels, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.commonwealthhotels.com

