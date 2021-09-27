Commonwealth Hotels appoints Cristian Teusan and Nicole Coghlan as Area Directors of Operations

"Cristian Teusan has been an exemplary general manager in the full service region and navigated his property through the pandemic," said Jennifer Porter, chief operations officer, Commonwealth Hotels. "He will continue to be a dynamic leader, guiding his region as we continue to grow," she said. "Together with Nicole Coghlan's' rich background of leading multi-unit teams, I am confident these two will continue to elevate Commonwealth Hotels as a leading hotel management company."

With more than 17 years of hospitality experience, Cristian most recently served as the general manager at the Embassy Suites Akron Canton, where he received the General Manager of the Year award in 2019, the Hilton Connie Pride Award for 2017 & 2018, and the Conrad Hilton Award in 2019. Teusan has also consistently ranked his hotels in the top 5% in experience, service, and cleanliness. A graduate of the Bolyai University in Romania, Cristian holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and a bachelor's degree in international management. He resides in Hudson, Ohio with his wife and three daughters. In his spare time, he serves on the board of trustees for the Ohio Hotel & Lodging Association and the Vice-Chair of the membership committee.

Nicole brings over 20 years of experience to her new role with Commonwealth Hotels, having previously served as the dual general manager of the Hilton Garden Inn Hoffman Estates and Schaumburg. In addition to her strong operations and sales leadership roles, Nicole has served as a regional director of operations and general manager for White Lodging Services. Nicole and her husband reside in La Grange, Illinois: a suburb of Chicago with their two children.

About Commonwealth Hotels, LLC

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results. The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full service and select service hotels. Commonwealth Hotels currently manages 60 properties with nearly 6,000 rooms. Additional information may be found at www.commonwealthhotels.com.

