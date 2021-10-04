Commonwealth Hotels Appoints Javier Tafoya as General Manager of The Springhill Suites Denver at the Anschutz Medical Campus

An experienced leader in both operations and sales, Mr. Tafoya built his career with multiple brands in key markets. In addition to the Fairfield Inn, he has served in various leadership roles at the following: Crowne Plaza Denver Airport, Candlewood Suites Denver Tech Center, TownePlace Suites Broomfield, Zona Resort and Suites and the Gainey Suites Hotel in Scottsdale Arizona. Tafoya is a graduate of Northern Arizona University with a degree in hospitality management. He resides in Denver with his family and enjoys spending time in the Colorado Rocky Mountains.