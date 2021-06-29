Commonwealth Hotels Appoints Ken Mendoza as General Manager of The Radisson Hotel Memphis East

"We are excited to welcome Mr. Mendoza to the team," said Jennifer Porter, Chief Operating Officer for Commonwealth Hotels. " This is a pivotal time for our organization, and Ken's experience, leadership, and proven track record will add tremendous value as we continue to grow our portfolio.

Prior to joining the Radisson, Mendoza worked for Hilton Worldwide, Embassy Suites Memphis, Dimension Development Company, and Schulte Hospitality Group. In addition to his strong operations and sales leadership roles, Ken has also served as a part-time instructor and advisory board member for Highline Community College. Ken is an avid Soccer fan and makes his home in Memphis with his wife and three children.

About Commonwealth Hotels, LLC

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results. The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full service and select service hotels. Commonwealth Hotels currently manages 50 properties with nearly 6,000 rooms. Additional information may be found at www.commonwealthhotels.com.

