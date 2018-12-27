Commonwealth Hotels Appoints Michael Fay, Field Director of Sales

COVINGTON, Ky., Dec. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Hotels is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael to the position of Field Director of Sales. An 18-year hospitality industry veteran, Fay brings experience with both franchise hotels and brand management.

As Field Director of Sales, Fay will provide support and direction to general managers and the sales team for Commonwealth Hotel's sales and marketing support. His main responsibilities will include driving revenue, improving sales support, increasing profitability and maintaining various franchise standards.

"I'm excited to join the Commonwealth Hotels team, a successful growing company that is committed to enhancing the sales and marketing success at our hotels," Fay said.

Fay's experience spans all areas of hotel management including revenue management, sales, marketing and operations. Prior to joining Commonwealth Hotels, Fay was in various support roles for Hyatt Worldwide supporting other hotels in sales roles. Prior to that Michael worked for Marriott at various locations. Fay is a graduate of University of Kentucky.

About Commonwealth Hotels, LLC

Commonwealth Hotels was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results. The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full service and select service hotels. Commonwealth Hotels currently manages 45 properties with over 4,500 rooms. Additional information may be found at www.commonwealthhotels.com.

