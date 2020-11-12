Commonwealth Hotels hires market-leader as General Manager at Hampton Inn Cincinnati Airport South

Commonwealth Hotels is overjoyed to have Mick join the team. "Mick will be the driving force in leading the Hampton Inn Cincinnati Airport South to success in 2021," Michael Blanton, Senior Area Director of Operations, said. "We could not be more excited to welcome his extended experience and determination to the Commonwealth Hotels family."

Mick Douthat joins us with his 25-year career in hospitality starting with his degree in Hospitality Management from The Ohio State University. He has been managing award-winning operations, sales and marketing teams to produce record-breaking revenues and occupancy percentages. Mick spent the last 8 years as a Director of Sales and Marketing with Winegardner and Hammons Hotels and 11 years before that with The Garfield Suites Hotel in Downtown Cincinnati.

Douthat is a 20-year resident of the greater Cincinnati area and will be bringing his in-depth market knowledge with him to elevate the hotel above their competitors.

Mick will join Director of Sales, Dee Parker, to spearhead initiatives at the Hampton Inn Cincinnati Airport South. For more information check the hotel's website or visit the property at 7393 Turfway Road, Florence KY 41042.

About Commonwealth Hotels

Commonwealth Hotels was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel development and management services. The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full service and select service hotels. Additional corporate information may be found on Commonwealth Hotels' Internet site, which may be accessed at www.commonwealthhotels.com.

For more hotel information you can contact the sales office at 859.581.7800 or visit the Hotel's website cincinnatiairportsouth.hamptoninn.com or Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/hamptoninncincinnatiairportsouth.

