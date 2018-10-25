Commonwealth Hotels Names General Manager for Hyatt Place Chicago/Naperville/Warrenville

Barbara has over 24 years of experience in the hospitality industry. She has held general management position for the past 12 years with Marriott. Barbara is joining Commonwealth Hotels, after working with various hotel management companies and Marriott International. Most recently, Barbara was general manager of the Courtyard by Marriott St. Charles, in the Chicago suburbs.

"We're excited to have Barbara join the Commonwealth Hotels team. Her time in the market makes her an asset as she continues to grow as she takes on the general manager role at the Hyatt Place Chicago/Naperville/Warrenville," said Jim Seitz, Area Director of Operations. "Barbara has demonstrated excellent leadership skills, has been able to drive revenue, improve guest satisfaction scores and improve the overall profitability over the past 12 years."

Located at 27576 Maecliff Drive, Hyatt Place Chicago/Naperville/Warrenville is conveniently located off I-88 at Winfield Road, just minutes from Downtown Naperville, Chicago Prime Outlets and more. To make reservations or for more information please visit https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/illinois/hyatt-place-chicago-naperville-warrenville/chizw or call the hotel directly at 630-836-9800.

All guest rooms feature either a king size bed or two queen beds with an oversized living area and pull out sofa. Amenities also include: free high-speed Internet access and a spacious, ergonomic work desk, mini-refrigerators, coffee station, iron and complimentary weekday newspaper. The lobby features a full hot breakfast daily from 6am-10am.

About Commonwealth Hotels, LLC

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results. The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full service and select service hotels. Commonwealth Hotels currently manages 43 properties with 5,300 rooms.

