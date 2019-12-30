Commonwealth Hotels names two key members at Courtyard outside Columbus

Commonwealth Hotels is eager to have Korra-Shay join the team. "Courtyard Columbus Worthington is an amazing property we just recently brought into the portfolio." Jenny Schneider, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, said. "Korra-Shay has an abundance of sales and market knowledge which will elevate this property above the rest."

Prior to joining the Commonwealth Hotels team Korra spent over four years at neighboring Marriott properties. She gained experience in a variety of roles including Group Sales Coordinator, Front Desk Supervisor and Guest Service Representative. Korra also received her Bachelor's in Hospitality Administration and Management from The Ohio State University. Korra will be a valuable asset to the Commonwealth team and a superstar at our Worthington property.

Korra-Shay will join General Manager, Dennis Ashe, to spearhead initiatives at Courtyard Columbus Worthington, located at 7411 Vantage Drive Columbus, OH 43235.

Ashe, who has been with Commonwealth Hotels the past two years, will be a driving force at the Worthington property. He has a wide portfolio of leadership experience in a multitude of roles and industries. This includes spending the last year as a Dual Director of Sales at the Residence Inn and Courtyard Dayton Beavercreek properties.

For reservations or more information, please visit https://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/cmhcw-courtyard-columbus-worthington/ or call directly at 614.436.7070.

About Commonwealth Hotels, LLC

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results. The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full service and select service hotels. Commonwealth Hotels currently manages 43 properties with 5,300 rooms.

