Commonwealth Hotels New Airport Hotel - the Tru by Hilton Louisville Airport, Kentucky

The Tru Louisville Airport's Sales Team will be out and about spreading the word about the new property and working on building their client base. Holli Reger-Smith, the Director of Sales for the Tru comes from South Bend, IN. She has over 15 years of service and leadership experience, a background in both select and full-service hotels, as well as branded, boutique and convention sales. Prior to joining the Commonwealth Family Holli was the Conference Sales and Catering Manager at the Hilton Garden Inn-Gillespie Conference Center working the corporate market. Additionally, Holli spent several years at the Hampton Inn & Suites in Granger Indiana as their Sales Manager. Holli is grateful for the opportunity to open this new brand and hotel and is looking forward to working alongside this incredible team at the Tru.

Jennifer Hamilton moved to Louisville in 2011, from Chicago. In 2012, her first position in hospitality brought her to the Courtyard Louisville East as the Property Coordinator & Event Specialist. After that, Jennifer worked as the Director of Sales at the Hilton Garden Inn Louisville East for almost the next 4 years. In September, she joined the Commonwealth family and has been enjoying opening the brand-new Tru by Hilton hotel and working with an amazing team. Jennifer has been instrumental to the Tru Sales Team with her knowledge of the Louisville market. She will be assisting with sales, as needed, for the airport hotels.

The Tru by Hilton brand is a brand-new hotel experience that's vibrant, affordable and young-at-heart. Its energetic presence is welcomed into the Louisville Airport area providing a uniquely Tru experience. The new concept has attracted corporate travelers of all ages, convention attendees, families, etc., as it is located near the Kentucky Exposition Center, the airport, Kentucky Kingdom and Hurricane Bay.

The Tru by Hilton Louisville Airport will provide complimentary shuttle service to the Louisville International Airport.

The Tru team is excited to be a part of the airport market at 810 Phillips Lane, Louisville and looking forward to partnering with the Commonwealth Hotels sister properties.

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC. was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel development and management services. The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full service and select service hotels. Additional corporate information may be found on Commonwealth Hotels' Internet site, which may be accessed at www.commonwealthhotels.com

For more hotel information you can contact the sales office at 502-792-8800 or visit the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TruByHiltonLouisvilleAirport/.

Media Contact

Jennifer Schneider

859-392-2245

jschneider@commonwealthhotels.com

SOURCE Commonwealth Hotels LLC

Related Links

http://www.commonwealthhotels.com

