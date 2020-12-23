Commonwealth Hotels Promotes General Manager Todd Smith to Area Director of Operations

Todd has been a hospitality professional for 19 years, working both sales and operational roles with major brands like Hilton and Marriott. He started as a part-time weekend night auditor, working his way up to over six years of General Manager experience.

He was promoted to Regional General Manager just last year after working as General Manager of the Aloft Phoenix Airport Hotel. Todd's extended expertise, determination and knowledge of Commonwealth processes makes him the perfect candidate for the new Area Director of Operations position.

"Todd has shown what it means to go above and beyond in his role(s) with Commonwealth," Michael Blanton, Senior Area Director of Operations, said. "He is a walking example of our 'Whatever It Takes' mantra and I could not be more excited to see him excel in this position."

The Iowa native will be a driving force of successful change for Commonwealth Hotels in his new position. We are honored to have him continue to grow with our company and eager to see where this next step takes us.

Commonwealth Hotels is growing and looking for more dedicated hospitality positions both on and off-property. Interested applicants can apply by visiting the company Career page. Follow our Facebook and LinkedIn pages for more company updates, including new openings, awards and hires.

About Commonwealth Hotels

Commonwealth Hotels was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel development and management services. The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full service and select service hotels. Additional corporate information may be found on Commonwealth Hotels' Internet site, which may be accessed at www.commonwealthhotels.com .

