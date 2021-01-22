Commonwealth Hotels Promotes Mike Hoelscher to Newly Added Field Director of Sales Position

Mike joined the Commonwealth team in August 2020, first as a Task Force Sales Manager. While helping sales efforts at hotels in Dayton, Columbus and Cincinnati markets, he quickly proved himself a perfect candidate for the new position in the expanding company.

The University of Cincinnati graduate has served in various positions both on and off-property with Marriott International during his career. First serving as a Front Office Supervisor, Mike worked his way up to a Senior Manager of Marriott's Top Line Service + Support team – here he worked with over 200 franchise companies on 500+ hotels to help drive Top Line revenue.

"We are very lucky to have Mike step into this role with our sales team," Jenny Schneider, Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Revenue, said. "After bringing him on last year we knew he was going to be an integral piece of the Commonwealth family!"

Mike is partnered with newly-promoted Area Director of Operations Todd Smith. The pair creates a formidable fourth region of leaders for an expanding portfolio in a time of transition for the hospitality industry.

Commonwealth Hotels is growing and looking for more dedicated hospitality positions both on and off-property. Interested applicants can apply by visiting the company Career page. Follow our Facebook and LinkedIn pages for more company updates, including new openings, awards and hires.

