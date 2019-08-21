Commonwealth Hotels Welcomes Courtyard Columbus Worthington to their Portfolio

The property is in close proximity to a myriad of golf courses, including the 95-year-old York Golf Club which is located just across the street. The Worthington hotel is conveniently 14 miles from downtown Columbus and 11 miles from The Ohio State University. CoSi and the Columbus Zoo are just a couple of the main attractions within a short driving distance of the hotel.

Courtyard Columbus-Worthington offers 145 rooms and suites designed to accommodate families and mid-sized groups. The property is also equipped with 2 meeting rooms providing over 1,200 square feet of space to cater to a variety of corporate and community events.

The Courtyard offers a fitness center, enclosed pool and a beautiful outdoor terrace perfect for relaxing after a fun-filled day in Worthington.

For more information visit http://bit.ly/ColumbusWorthington or call (614) 436-7070.

About Commonwealth Hotels, LLC

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results. The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full service and select service hotels. Commonwealth Hotels currently manages 48 properties with nearly 5,600 rooms. Additional information may be found at www.commonwealthhotels.com .

Contact: Jennifer Schneider

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC

jschneider@commonwealthhotels.com

859.261.5522

SOURCE Commonwealth Hotels, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.commonwealthhotels.com

