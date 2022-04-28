Commonwealth Prevention Alliance Celebrates Prevention Week 2022

"PA Prevention Week aims to promote prevention year-round," says Jeff Hanley, CPA Executive Director. Tweet this

"PA Prevention Week aims to promote prevention year-round," says Jeff Hanley, CPA Executive Director. "Prevention happens in all of our communities, and we are asking prevention professionals, organizations, and coalitions to use this week to advocate for their programming, recognize local prevention partners and champions, and use social media to highlight their prevention successes."

To assist with community led educational events, CPA has created a PA Prevention Week "Get Started Guide," which can be accessed here:

https://commonwealthpreventionalliance.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/Prevention-Week-Get-Started-Guide-FINAL-1.pdf

On Monday, May 9, 2022, CPA will host the 2022 PA Prevention Week Press Conference from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., in Harrisburg on the front steps (3rd & State Streets) of the Pennsylvania State Capitol building. Press conference speakers include:

Jeff Hanley , Executive Director, Commonwealth Prevention Alliance

, Executive Director, Commonwealth Prevention Alliance Kristin Varner , Administrator, Dauphin County Drug and Alcohol

, Administrator, Dauphin County Drug and Alcohol Jennifer Smith , Secretary, PA Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs

, Secretary, of Drug and Alcohol Programs Kristina Jeanty , Health Promotion Specialist, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health

, Health Promotion Specialist, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Mike Pennington , Executive Director, PA Commission on Crime and Delinquency

, Executive Director, on Crime and Delinquency Dr. Debora Carrera , Executive Deputy Secretary, PA Department of Education

, Executive Deputy Secretary, of Education Damon Jones , Associate Research Professor, Penn State University - Prevention Research Center

, Associate Research Professor, - Prevention Research Center Maia Niedererr , Student, Adams County Collaborating for Youth (CFY) Coalition

CPA will host its 32nd annual statewide prevention conference June 21 to 24, 2022. The conference aims to support all the professionals in the field as they continue to work hard to improve the public health of our communities. Additional details including keynote speakers and in-person/virtual options for registration can be found here: https://commonwealthpreventionalliance.org/2022-conference/ .

To access resources provided by CPA to aid prevention professionals in representing PA Prevention during National Prevention Week, and to learn more about PA Prevention Week, please visit: https://commonwealthpreventionalliance.org/pa-prevention-week-2022/ .

About The Commonwealth Prevention Alliance

CPA is a member-driven, grassroots organization whose mission is to reimagine prevention, advocate for equity and critical resources, and share best and promising practices. We are a non-profit, 501(c)3 organization. Since 1976, CPA has kept the needs and concerns of the prevention professional and the field of substance abuse prevention as its key focus, and today it continues to be the foremost voice for prevention in Pennsylvania.

Contact: Jeff Hanley, Commonwealth Prevention Alliance Contact: Darice Nagy, Boom Creative [email protected] [email protected]; 814-771-0923

SOURCE Commonwealth Prevention Alliance