Comms Agency Ditto Hires Prominent Crypto Journalist Leslie Ankney as Associate Vice President

Ditto, whose crypto and blockchain practice is widely acknowledged as the top in the communications industry, combines its deep knowledge of the blockchain and crypto space with forward-thinking, strategic counsel to deliver ongoing, impactful results that elevate awareness of its clients' businesses and positions them as leaders in their respective niches. Ditto has successfully worked with a wide range of projects that focus on a multitude of diverging areas such as blockchain solutions, crypto finance, and digital assets. The firm has partnered with numerous high-profile clients including Monero, Ledger, Augur, CoinList, Decred, Anchorage, and TrustToken.

"As a reporter, I received hundreds of pitches a day. My interactions with Ditto on behalf of its clients were a cut above the rest in sophistication and depth of knowledge," Ankney said. "I look forward to applying my skills at Ditto to help normalize the crypto industry for regular people and in turn, work towards mass adoption."

Ankney (also known as " Crypto Leslie ") is a content strategist, panelist, and source on exchanges, decentralization, and regulation. Prior to Ditto, she was a contributor to Forbes.com and a consultant to ForbesCrypto.com . Ankney also wrote for the crypto news site NullTX/The Merkle and founded UpScale International — a digital marketing firm for crypto projects.

"To be the best, you have to hire the best, and having a reporter like Leslie cross over to Ditto speaks volumes to our reputation in the industry and the high quality work we deliver to the top crypto projects in the world," said Trey Ditto, CEO of Ditto. "We're thrilled to welcome Leslie, who will bring her unique understanding of journalists' needs to keep Ditto clients ahead of trends and top of mind to the crypto community."

CONTACT: Tess Pawlisch, 608-333-9788, tess@dittopublicaffairs.com

SOURCE Ditto PR

Related Links

https://www.dittopr.co

