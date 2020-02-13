Communicating the Value of Renewable Energy Projects is Easier with HOMER Grid Version 1.7

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HOMER Energy by UL, the developer and distributor of the world's leading energy modeling software, recently announced the update release to its HOMER Grid software in version 1.7.

The new version of HOMER Grid 1.7 features a proposal generating tool that allows designers of hybrid distributed energy systems to produce presentation-ready reports that demonstrate how renewable energy improvements will help reduce the overall cost of energy. The software has the ability to quickly create streamlined, graphics-driven proposals that communicate system modeling results to both technical and non-technical audiences and effectively convey the project's value to customers. The software's new reporting feature not only presents key aspects of the proposed system's technical performance but also summarizes the economic value streams from which the client may benefit. Each proposal includes cost comparisons between the current energy system and the proposed system during normal utility operations and during outages. This includes a detailed outline of savings from incentives and demand response programs.

With customizable formatting options and design features, this integrated tool consolidates complex energy system data into an understandable report that outlines the lifetime cash flows as well as the generation and storage details of the proposed hybrid energy system.

"HOMER Grid represented our entry into the grid-connected, distributed generation market that is rapidly expanding due to both the dramatic drop in the cost of solar and storage and the needs of both utilities and their customers to have clean, reliable, affordable electricity," said Dr. Peter Lilienthal, CEO, HOMER Energy by UL. "But it was missing a way for our customers, the project developers and designers, to quickly turn the results from HOMER Grid into an easily digestible value proposition for their customers. This new proposal tool does that and helps earn customer trust by instantly generating insightful system overviews."

Unpredictable costs in the form of demand charges and time of use rates often penalize facilities by basing their rates on peak load in addition to the building's total energy consumption. Faced with these higher costs, resiliency concerns and growing cost uncertainty, many commercial and industrial facilities are turning to solar photovoltaics and energy storage. Hybrid distributed energy systems that include solar photovoltaics and energy storage can help reduce demand charges and energy consumption, but modeling demand charges and energy storage can be challenging. HOMER software has been addressing that analysis for over 25 years and continues to be a marketplace leader for providing hybrid energy system modeling.

With its proposal generating feature providing a clear and comprehensive interpretation of engineering insights, HOMER Grid's software for simulating grid-tied hybrid renewable energy projects now offers project developers a distinct market advantage while improving system reliability and resilience.

About HOMER Grid

HOMER Grid is a powerful software solution for modeling hybrid energy systems and evaluating options to reduce electricity expenditures. It is a robust tool that combines engineering and economic information in one comprehensive model while rapidly performing complex calculations to determine the value of self-consumption, demand charge reduction, and energy arbitrage.

HOMER Grid allows users to compare multiple components and design outcomes, identify points at which different technologies become cost-competitive, and consider options for minimizing project risk and determining the most economic design. It is able to model islanded operation during a grid outage and, with the ability to model any tariff, including an integrated database of more than 20,000 tariffs in the US, Canada, and Mexico, HOMER Grid simulates real-world performance to deliver informed choices for system design and optimization. Learn more about HOMER Grid, try or buy at https://www.homerenergy.com/products/grid/index.html

About UL

UL helps create a better world by applying science to solve safety, security and sustainability challenges. We empower trust by enabling the safe adoption of innovative new products and technologies. Everyone at UL shares a passion to make the world a safer place. All of our work, from independent research and standards development, to testing and certification, to providing analytical and digital solutions, helps improve global well-being. Businesses, industries, governments, regulatory authorities and the public put their trust in us so they can make smarter decisions. To learn more, visit UL.com. To learn more about our nonprofit activities, visit UL.org.

Press Contact

Marilyn Walker

marilyn.walker@homerenergy.com

720.565.4046

SOURCE UL

Related Links

http://www.ul.com

