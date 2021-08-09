Communication And Composition: Marriott Hotels And TED Expand Partnership With New Content Designed For The Future Of Work And An Exclusive Experience For Marriott Bonvoy Members

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While the concept of remote working has been around for years, the last year and a half has fast-tracked the dynamics of the traditional work setting with the blend of work from anywhere and in-person office structures. In its fifth year of collaboration, Marriott Hotels, the signature flag of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands, expands its partnership with idea engine, TED, featuring new custom content reflective of the current environment. Designed to continue inspiring innovative thinkers who always seek ways to drive their success, the new content ranges from the art of speaking – whether in a meeting room or in a virtual room – to design tips on how to transform one's personal space into a creative hub. As part of the collaboration, Marriott Bonvoy members will also have the chance to access an exclusive experience with TED's Director of Speaker Coaching through the Marriott Bonvoy Moments platform.

One of the new custom videos focuses on memorization vs. impromptu speaking, available at participating Marriott Hotels worldwide

"At Marriott Hotels, we have always sought to be a place of inspiration for global travelers who blend work and play, and a frontrunner in providing them the tools they need to be at their best," said Manny Rappenecker, Vice President, Marriott Hotels. "We're excited to present the latest iteration of our long-running collaboration with TED featuring new custom content to further the professional development and creative inspiration of our guests at a time where the work landscape has shifted. Whether recharging in their own creative hub or retreating to one of our hotels around the world as travel opens back up, we look forward to inspiring new perspectives and sparking imagination."

The Art of Speaking

Whether on a large stage or in a small square, effective communications skills are a key component of any professional's repertoire – no matter if in person or virtual. The new content series includes four videos led by TED's Director of Speaker Coaching, Briar Goldberg, a strategic communications expert who helps TED speakers prepare for their talks and has coached CEOs and Grammy and Nobel Prize winners. Available now on MarriottHotels.com and at participating Marriott Hotels worldwide, Goldberg's videos focus on memorizing vs. impromptu speaking, overcoming public speaking fears, giving a speech on the road, and virtual presentation best practices.

Wow the Crowd with Exclusive Interactive Session

In addition to the four videos, several lucky Marriott Bonvoy members will have the opportunity to receive live virtual guidance from Briar, thanks to Marriott Bonvoy Moments, the recently re-launched platform that offers members the chance to use their points to bid for VIP access to a wide variety of world-class experiences. The 15 members who bid the highest number of points on the 'TED Virtual Training: The Art of Public Speaking' event will receive direct coaching on the art of communication as business travel begins to return and the hybrid work landscape becomes the new norm. Following many months of isolation, Goldberg will teach public speaking through engaging exercises that help members identify their audience, keep them engaged and inspired, and convey their message confidently. Drawing on the same rigorous regimen that has prepared speakers for the TED main stage, and inspired by the TED Talk, this 90-minute interactive session – with bidding starting at 15,000 points – will take place via TED's Zoom platform, offering attendees the chance to put their virtual presentation skills to the test right away. Bidding is available now until September 1 and available for members 21 years of age or older.

Designing to Spark Inspiration

According to a survey from Enterprise Technology Research, the number of employees globally who will be permanently remote is set to double in 2021 to 34.4%. Led by interior design expert Brigette Romanek, a new custom content video – launching in October and available on MarriottHotels.com and TED.com – will feature tips on how to transform one's personal space into a creative hub, highlighting practices used by Marriott Hotels' design team in Marriott Hotels around the world to spark inspiration and stimulate new ideas. Passionate about designing spaces that bring people's creativity to life, Romanek draws on many genres of design, but her end goal is creating a space that evokes positive sentiments and emotions.

"At TED, we have been challenged to rethink the way we create and share content over the past year," said Laura Beyer, Director of Brand Partnerships at TED. "This continuation of our partnership with Marriott Hotels is an exciting next step in exploring ideas and engaging audiences with unique and relevant content and experiences around the future of work, travel, and creativity. As we all adjust to the new ways of working and traveling, we hope that this partnership continues to inspire and unlock new ways of thinking."

Marriott and TED began their relationship in 2016 by distributing TED Talks and TED Fellows Salons, blogs, and original quotes to hotel guests worldwide, and have continued to inspire creative thinking every year with new elements of the partnership. Travelers staying at Marriott Hotels have access to thought-provoking and inspirational content to help jumpstart their own original, inventive thinking. The custom content is expertly curated by TED, according to selected themes that are topical and relevant to guests, including curiosity, innovation, travel, and entrepreneurship.

For more information, visit www.marriott-hotels.marriott.com/ted-x-hotels and follow along via @MarriottHotels.

