Communication Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) Market Size to Grow by USD 10.19 Billion, Solutions to be Largest Revenue-generating Component Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Communication Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) Market by Component (Solutions and Services) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the communication platform-as-a-service (cPaaS) market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 10.19 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Communication Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) Market

Market Segmentation

The solutions segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing demand for network systems that can enable smooth communications across multiple end-user industries. Moreover, low-cost cloud-based solutions are being adopted by healthcare providers. These factors of the solutions segment will drive the communication platform-as-a-service market growth during the forecast period.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our Basic Plan billed annually at USD 5000

North America will be the leading region with 64% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key country for the communication platform-as-a-service (cPaaS) market in North America.

View our FREE PDF sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driver: Streamlined application management is driving market growth. The use of CPaaS is increasing, as this approach brings flexibility and efficiency, which are essential for driving business growth. Enterprises do not have to set up and maintain servers and upgrades, as they are handled by cloud-based service vendors. The CPaaS model helps manage all the applications from a central place by eliminating the concern of IT governance and enabling instant access to internal infrastructure. It simplifies the tasks of application developers by eliminating the need for time-consuming configuration tasks by offering a user-friendly plug-and-play interface. Such conveniences will drive the communication platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) market growth during the forecast period.

is driving market growth. The use of CPaaS is increasing, as this approach brings flexibility and efficiency, which are essential for driving business growth. Enterprises do not have to set up and maintain servers and upgrades, as they are handled by cloud-based service vendors. The CPaaS model helps manage all the applications from a central place by eliminating the concern of IT governance and enabling instant access to internal infrastructure. It simplifies the tasks of application developers by eliminating the need for time-consuming configuration tasks by offering a user-friendly plug-and-play interface. Such conveniences will drive the communication platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) market growth during the forecast period. Market Challenges: Security concerns related to the public cloud are challenging market growth. In a public cloud, applications from multiple customers are typically run on the same OS. Applications may be isolated from each other using containers or language-specific sandbox mechanism. As a result, customers face vulnerabilities such as lax default application configurations and holes in the Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) protocols. Regulations such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) impose certain restrictions on where the data can be stored. Data security is extremely critical for the financial services and healthcare industries. Thus, security issues related to the public cloud and storage can lower the acceptance of the CPaaS model, which, in turn, will hamper the growth of the communication platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) market during the forecast period.

Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio in this report. Buy Now for detailed segment information

Some Companies Mentioned

8x8 Inc.

Alvaria Inc.

Avaya Holdings Corp.

Bandwidth Inc.

Communication Wazo Inc.

Infobip Ltd.

IntelePeer

Iotum Inc.

M800 Ltd.

MessageBird BV

Mitel Networks Corp.

Plivo Inc.

Sinch AB

Telestax Inc.

Twilio Inc.

vCloudx Pte. Ltd.

Vidyo Inc.

Vonage Holdings Corp.

Voximplant Inc.

Voxvalley Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Want your report customized? Speak to an analyst and personalize your report according to your needs

Related Reports

Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The improvement in manageability and protection is driving the market share growth. DRaaS ensures continuity of business operations in case of an outage. A web-based control panel improves the security and visibility of networks and servers with real-time activity and system health monitoring and reporting.

Access Control as a Service Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The growing awareness of sophisticated data security threats is driving the market growth. The increasing concerns about data security are driving the demand for ACaaS. It is adopted by organizations because of its inherent cyber-risk management capabilities.

Communication Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.85% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 10.19 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 17.23 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 64% Key consumer countries US, Japan, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 8x8 Inc., Alvaria Inc., Avaya Holdings Corp., Bandwidth Inc., Communication Wazo Inc., Infobip Ltd., IntelePeer, Iotum Inc., M800 Ltd., MessageBird BV, Mitel Networks Corp., Plivo Inc., Sinch AB, Telestax Inc., Twilio Inc., vCloudx Pte. Ltd., Vidyo Inc., Vonage Holdings Corp., Voximplant Inc., and Voxvalley Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Information Technology Market Reports

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Component



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Component

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Component - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Component - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Component

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Component



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Component

5.3 Solutions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Solutions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Solutions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Solutions - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Solutions - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Services - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Services - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Component

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Component ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 8x8 Inc.

Exhibit 89: 8x8 Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: 8x8 Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: 8x8 Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Bandwidth Inc.

Exhibit 92: Bandwidth Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Bandwidth Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 94: Bandwidth Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 95: Bandwidth Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 IntelePeer

Exhibit 96: IntelePeer - Overview



Exhibit 97: IntelePeer - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: IntelePeer - Key offerings

10.6 MessageBird BV

Exhibit 99: MessageBird BV - Overview



Exhibit 100: MessageBird BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: MessageBird BV - Key offerings

10.7 Plivo Inc.

Exhibit 102: Plivo Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Plivo Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: Plivo Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Sinch AB

Exhibit 105: Sinch AB - Overview



Exhibit 106: Sinch AB - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Sinch AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: Sinch AB - Segment focus

10.9 Twilio Inc.

Exhibit 109: Twilio Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Twilio Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: Twilio Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Vonage Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 112: Vonage Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Vonage Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Vonage Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Vonage Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Voximplant Inc.

Exhibit 116: Voximplant Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Voximplant Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Voximplant Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Voxvalley Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 119: Voxvalley Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Voxvalley Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Voxvalley Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 122: Inclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 123: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 124: Research methodology



Exhibit 125: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 126: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 127: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio