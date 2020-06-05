Communications & Power Industries Completes Acquisition Of Satellite Antenna Systems Business Of General Dynamics

The newly acquired business, which consists of approximately 1,000 employees, as well as facilities in the United States, Europe and India, will be called CPI Satcom & Antenna Technologies Inc. It will be owned and operated as a subsidiary of CPI, and will work closely with CPI's existing antenna systems businesses, CPI Malibu Division and Orbital Systems LLC, to offer customers a broad and deep portfolio of satellite communications (satcom) antenna systems and related products for use in defense, communications and scientific applications. The organization's executive management team will remain in place and report to Andrew Ivers, CPI's chief operating officer.

"As recent events have shown, communications play an indisputably vital and necessary part of modern life, and satellite communications capabilities are more critical than ever. CPI remains committed to providing a broad selection of proven, reliable satellite communications products to meet the needs of commercial, government and military customers around the world, and this acquisition enables us to further strengthen our satcom product offering," said Bob Fickett, president and chief executive officer of CPI. "With the addition of CPI Satcom & Antenna Technologies, our antenna systems portfolio now ranges from VSAT (very small aperture terminal) antennas to portable common data link antennas to very large, complex earth station antennas, and we offer a wide selection of related products, including feed components, satcom amplifiers, converters and antenna control systems to support defense, communications, astronomy, earth observation and scientific applications."

Communications & Power Industries (CPI) is a global manufacturer of electronic components and subsystems focused primarily on communications and defense markets. With a heritage of technological excellence that spans decades, CPI develops, manufactures and globally distributes innovative and reliable technology solutions used in the generation, amplification, transmission and reception of microwave signals for commercial and military applications. CPI serves customers in the communications, defense, medical, industrial and scientific markets. CPI consists of Communications & Power Industries LLC, headquartered in Palo Alto, California, and Communications & Power Industries Canada Inc., located in Ontario, Canada. Learn more about CPI at www.cpii.com .

