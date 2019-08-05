Communications & Power Industries To Acquire Satellite Antenna Systems Business Of General Dynamics

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Communications & Power Industries LLC (CPI) has entered into an agreement to purchase SATCOM Technologies, the antenna systems business of General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc., a business unit of General Dynamics.

SATCOM Technologies designs, manufactures and installs satellite communications antenna systems used in commercial, defense and scientific applications, as well as provides related radio frequency products and electronics, including feed components, amplifiers, converters, antenna control systems, and engineering and installation services. This business will complement CPI's existing portfolio of communications products for government, military and commercial applications.

"Satellite communications technology plays a vital role in modern communications, serving the seemingly insatiable thirst for more bandwidth and greater speeds," said Bob Fickett, president and chief executive officer of CPI. "Acquiring SATCOM Technologies enables us to provide CPI's customers with a wide range of complementary products, capabilities and resources to support this dynamic and growing market, making it an excellent fit for CPI. These capabilities and resources include extensive expertise in VSAT (very small aperture terminal), large and medium communications antennas, and very large, complex antenna systems. We look forward to welcoming the business's management and employees to the CPI family."

The acquisition is expected to close before the end of calendar year 2019, subject to customary closing conditions. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

About Communications & Power Industries

Communications & Power Industries (CPI) is a global manufacturer of electronic components and subsystems focused primarily on communications and defense markets. With a heritage of technological excellence that spans decades, CPI develops, manufactures and globally distributes innovative and reliable technology solutions used in the generation, amplification, transmission and reception of microwave signals for commercial and military applications. CPI serves customers in the communications, defense, medical, industrial and scientific markets. CPI consists of Communications & Power Industries LLC, headquartered in Palo Alto, California, and Communications & Power Industries Canada Inc., located in Ontario, Canada. Learn more about CPI at www.cpii.com .

About General Dynamics Mission Systems

General Dynamics Mission Systems is a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD). For more information about General Dynamics Mission Systems, please visit gdmissionsystems.com and follow us on Twitter @GDMS.

