COMMUNICATIONS AND STRATEGY FIRM WACHSMAN BOLSTERS EUROPEAN PRESENCE WITH NEW SWISS OFFICE

Wachsman Geneva will service the growing number of fintech and blockchain startups across Switzerland and the broader European region

GENEVA, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic communications consultancy, Wachsman , a global communications specialist focusing on financial services, emerging technology, and digital assets, has opened its newest office in Geneva, Switzerland.

The new location, Wachsman's third in Europe and seventh worldwide, will reinforce the company's leading position in the financial technology industry.

"As a longstanding hub for financial services with a nimble approach to policy and regulation, Switzerland has long been a global centre for innovation in the financial services sector. In the last decade, its appealing conditions have led to the formation and growth of many of the world's leading blockchain and DeFi organisations," said David Wachsman, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Wachsman.

"For years, Wachsman has represented marquee clients throughout central Europe. With tremendous experience in both legacy and emerging markets, our new location in Geneva allows us to be of further service to innovators in traditional and decentralized finance, as well as the many blockchain and Web3 companies operating within Switzerland and beyond," said Wachsman.

Wachsman Geneva will be led by Alex Sheehan, who joined Wachsman in 2017 in its Dublin office. Over the past three years, she served as Director at Wachsman Singapore.

"Wachsman has played a principal role in the rise and success of some of the most well-known companies in emerging technology, with more than 350 clients represented to date," said Sheehan.

"Since our inception in 2015, we have helped our clients educate the public on the merits of technologies enabling distributed systems, smart contracts, compliant privacy, and more. In the next five years, we anticipate huge strides forward in the adoption of the metaverse and other emerging paradigms. Our presence in a critical hub like Switzerland will ensure we remain within the very heart of the action."

Earlier in 2022, Wachsman opened additional American offices in Los Angeles and Washington D.C., as well as a UK-based office in London. Wachsman had previously established locations in New York, Dublin, and Singapore.

The company's growing footprint in EMEA is overseen by Dublin-based Managing Director Liam Murphy, who says that the push responds to growing global demand for integrated communications services in emerging tech.

"Enterprises and startups alike are always looking for trusted advisors who can deliver strategic, omni-channel solutions that move the needle and can drive commercial success. Since the beginning, our team has embraced the most challenging and intricate work we can source. We look forward to many more opportunities in Switzerland," said Murphy.

About Wachsman

Founded in 2015, Wachsman is a leading global strategy and communications firm advising the next generation in Web3, disruptive technologies, fintech and venture capital. With offices across the globe in New York, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C, Geneva, London, Dublin and Singapore, Wachsman has established its position as a trusted advisor to some of the most innovative companies around the world.

CONTACT:

Izzy McCarthy

[email protected]

SOURCE Wachsman