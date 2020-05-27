Communications Leader VOXOX Launches Small Business Comeback Plan to Provide Free Access to its VoxDirect Phone and Text Marketing Platform

"As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact or communities, we at VOXOX are committed to supporting local small business owners and essential industries with free access to our flexible cloud-based communications service, VoxDirect," said VOXOX Chairman, CEO & Co-Founder Bryan Hertz. "As a technology company, we are in a powerful position to create solutions that impact the way small businesses interact virtually with their customers. COVID-19 put fuel on the fire of our already burning passion to innovate with progressive texting, voice, and new communication solutions that can support 24/7 digital connectivity during uncertain times."

This special package is a $69 per month value being offered at no charge so small businesses can use VoxDirect's powerful, virtual text marketing and notification tools, along with the integrated cloud-based, mobile-first phone system for businesses, to instantly notify customers and employees of important announcements and special offers. The system also enables a seamless work-from-home experience, lowers costs, and allows businesses to connect with customers during a time when typical communication and marketing methods are no longer effective or relevant.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the many people impacted by this virus and it is our honor to serve our community through our Small Business Comeback Plan," said President of VOXOX's VoxDirect division, Larry Wallace. "When we say it's free, we mean totally free with no strings attached, no credit card required, no contracts, and no back-end 'gotcha.' This is our way of using what we have to help those who are in need."

Small businesses in need of communication and marketing support can register for the VoxDirect comeback plan at https://getvoxdirect.us/ .

About VOXOX

VOXOX is an innovator in unified cloud communication solutions for businesses. The foundation of the company's offerings is its award-winning unified communications Platform as a Service, which enables the company and its customers to build powerful, scalable white-labeled applications and services. For end-users, VOXOX provides an extensive suite of carrier-grade business phone solutions, including VoxDirect, SIP Trunking, hosted PBX, and a wide array of wholesale services, such as high-volume SMS. For service provider partners, VOXOX delivers cutting-edge voice and text messaging apps and services, including white-label versions of VoxDirect, a small business solution for global mobile operators. VOXOX is headquartered in San Diego. For more information, please visit http://www.voxox.com

