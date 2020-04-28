Communique from Boliden's Annual General Meeting

BOLIDEN, Sweden, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boliden's Annual General Meeting was held on 28 April 2020 in Stockholm.

Adoption of the Income Statement and Balance Sheet and appropriation of profits

The Income Statements and Balance Sheets of the Parent Company and the Group were adopted and the Board of Directors' proposal regarding the appropriation of profits was approved. The Meeting resolved, firstly, to approve the payment of a dividend to the shareholders of SEK 7 per share, and secondly, that Thursday, 30 April 2020 will be the record day for dividends. The dividend is scheduled for disbursal to the shareholders through the agency of Euroclear Sweden AB on Wednesday, 6 May 2020.

The Board of Directors

The Board of Directors and the President & CEO were granted discharge from liability for the 2019 financial year. The Meeting further resolved to elect Helene Biström as a new Member of the Board and that the following Members of the Board shall be re-elected: Tom Erixon, Michael G:son Löw, Perttu Louhiluoto, Elisabeth Nilsson, Pia Rudengren and Anders Ullberg, with Anders Ullberg as Chairman of the Board.

Fees

The Meeting resolved that all Directors' fees and Committee fees are to remain unchanged and thus to pay SEK 1,750,000 in Directors' fees to the Chairman of the Board and SEK 580,000 to Board Members not employed by the company. The Meeting further resolved, firstly, that fees of SEK 225,000 shall be paid to the Chairman of the Audit Committee, and of SEK 125,000 to the members of the Audit Committee, and secondly, that fees of SEK 50,000 shall be paid to members of the Remuneration Committee.

Guidelines for remuneration, etc. to group management

The Meeting resolved to adopt the remuneration guidelines proposed by the Board of Directors.

Nomination Committee

Jan Andersson (Swedbank Robur fonder), Lars-Erik Forsgårdh, Ola Peter Gjessing (Norges Bank Investment Management), Lilian Fossum Biner (Handelsbankens fonder) and Anders Ullberg (Chairman of the Board of Directors) were appointed as members of the Nomination Committee.

Auditor

The accounting firm of Deloitte AB were re-elected as auditors for the period up to and including the next Annual General Meeting.

