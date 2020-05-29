Community Action Partnership of Orange County Raises $410,049 in Generous Matching Challenge to help its OC Food Bank meet increased demand

GARDEN GROVE, Calif., May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Action Partnership of Orange County (CAP OC) and its OC Food Bank are delighted to announce that they have raised $410,049 so far under the generous Matching Challenge initiated by philanthropist Mohamed A. El-Erian, a longtime resident of Orange County and Chief Economic Adviser at Allianz, the corporate parent of PIMCO where he served as CEO and co-chief investment officer (2007–2014), Wharton Professor and President-Elect of Queens' College Cambridge. The campaign ran from April 20, 2020 – May 29, 2020 as the devastating economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic hit all-time peaks. Lines outside of Food Banks and increased calls from OC residents seeking resources for food has meant the OC Food Bank was stretched for resources.

"In over a decade of working with the OC Food Bank, I have never seen so many local families forced to turn to our committed colleagues there for emergency help," El-Erian says. "It is an unprecedented situation that comes at an incredibly uncertain and unsettling time for all. I am grateful that many of our neighbors here in Orange County and beyond stepped up to support this important initiative."

El-Erian committed $250,000 upfront, matching $2 for every $1 donated during the campaign. There were donations from 560 individuals, many who gave gifts for the first-time to help meet the increased need for food in Orange County. The total raised was $410,049.

"We are incredibly humbled by the breadth and depth of support that has been shown by Dr. El-Erian who has been a longtime supporter of the OC Food Bank. Thanks to his leadership and incredible generosity we have been successful in raising the needed funds to help combat the increased need," stated Gregory Scott, President & CEO of CAP OC.

The funds raised will support the purchase of emergency food items for newly vulnerable families in Orange County. Non-perishable items such as rice, beans, pasta, cereal and other basic necessities will be purchased and packaged in emergency food boxes to distribute to more than 200,000 people monthly.

ABOUT COMMUNITY ACTION PARTNERSHIP OF ORANGE COUNTY

With leadership and results dating back to 1965, Community Action Partnership of Orange County (CAP OC) has evolved into one of Orange County's most comprehensive anti-hunger and poverty relief organization. CAP OC's aim is to make a positive impact in people's lives by helping them meet basic needs and strengthen their support system. Our position within Orange County allows us to identify neighborhood concerns and find unique solutions. We have a stake in the health of our community and have the ability to create real change in the lives of low-income children, families, senior, and veterans. By acting as a resource for ending hunger and poverty, our organization improves the health of our community. We mobilize and direct resources to programs that assist, educate and promote self-sufficiency.

