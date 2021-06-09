Community Bancorp of Santa Maria Announces Dividend

SANTA MARIA, Calif., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Bancorp of Santa Maria today announced its Board of Directors has declared an annual cash dividend of $0.20 per share. The dividend will be paid on July 9, 2021 to shareholders of record as of June 30, 2021. The dividend was approved subsequent to the Board's review of the Company's financial performance and capital strength.

Community Bancorp of Santa Maria is the single bank holding company of Community Bank of Santa Maria, which opened for business on March 1, 2001, and presently employs some 50 people. The Company's stock is traded onOTCQX:CYSM. For more information, visit their website at www.yourcbsm.com.

