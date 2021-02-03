Community Bankers Trust Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: ESXB), the holding company for Essex Bank, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share with respect to the Company's outstanding common stock. The dividend will be payable on March 1, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 18, 2021.

About Community Bankers Trust Corporation and Essex Bank

Community Bankers Trust Corporation is the holding company for Essex Bank, a Virginia state bank with 24 full-service offices, 18 of which are in Virginia and six of which are in Maryland. The Bank also operates two loan production offices.

Additional information on the Bank is available on the Bank's website at www.essexbank.com. For information on Community Bankers Trust Corporation, please visit its website at www.cbtrustcorp.com.

