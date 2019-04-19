Community Bankers Trust Corporation Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Conference Call

RICHMOND, Va., April 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: ESXB), the holding company for Essex Bank, announced today that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2019 on Friday, April 26, 2019, before the market opens.

The Company will host a conference call for interested parties on Friday, April 26, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the first quarter 2019 results. The public is invited to listen to this conference call by dialing 866-374-8379 at least five minutes prior to the call. Interested parties may also listen to this conference call through the internet by accessing the "Corporate Overview – Corporate Profile" page of the Company's internet site at www.cbtrustcorp.com .

A replay of the conference call will be available from 12:00 noon Eastern Time on April 26, 2019 until 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on May 17, 2019. The replay will be available by dialing 877-344-7529 and entering access code 10130676 or through the internet by accessing the "Corporate Overview – Corporate Profile" page of the Company's internet site at www.cbtrustcorp.com .

About Community Bankers Trust Corporation and Essex Bank

Community Bankers Trust Corporation is the holding company for Essex Bank, a Virginia state bank with 26 full-service offices, 20 of which are in Virginia and six of which are in Maryland. The Bank also operates two loan production offices. The Bank will close its Fairfax office on May 31, 2019.

Additional information on the Bank is available on the Bank's website at www.essexbank.com. For information on Community Bankers Trust Corporation, please visit its website at www.cbtrustcorp.com.

