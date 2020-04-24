Community Bankers Trust Corporation Reports Results for First Quarter of 2020

RICHMOND, Va., April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Bankers Trust Corporation (the "Company") (NASDAQ: ESXB), the holding company for Essex Bank (the "Bank"), today reported results for the first quarter of 2020.

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

Provision for loan losses for the first quarter of 2020 was $3.3 million , which resulted in an allowance for loan losses to total loans of 1.10% at March 31, 2020 , compared with 0.80% at December 31, 2019 . The provision was the result of rapidly evolving uncertainties and potential effects of the coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19").

, which resulted in an allowance for loan losses to total loans of 1.10% at , compared with 0.80% at . The provision was the result of rapidly evolving uncertainties and potential effects of the coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19"). Loans, excluding purchased credit impaired (PCI) loans, grew $20.9 million , or 2.0%, since year end 2019.

, or 2.0%, since year end 2019. Deposits grew $57.6 million , or 5.0%, since year end 2019.

, or 5.0%, since year end 2019. Noninterest bearing deposits grew $22.6 million , or 13.6%, year over year.

, or 13.6%, year over year. Net interest margin was 3.68% in the first quarter of 2020 compared with 3.74% in the fourth quarter of 2019 and 3.81% in the first quarter of 2019.

Federal Home Loan Bank advances of $58.3 million decreased $10.2 million , or 14.8%, from year end.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Net income was $1.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 , compared with net income of $4.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and net income of $3.5 million in the first quarter of 2019.

for the quarter ended , compared with net income of in the fourth quarter of 2019 and net income of in the first quarter of 2019. Fully diluted earnings per common share was $0.06 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 , compared with $0.18 per share and $0.16 per share for the quarters ended December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019 , respectively.

for the quarter ended , compared with per share and per share for the quarters ended and , respectively. Provision for loan losses was $3.3 million in the first quarter of 2020 compared with $200,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019 and no provision in the first quarter of 2019.

in the first quarter of 2020 compared with in the fourth quarter of 2019 and no provision in the first quarter of 2019. Interest and fees on loans were $13.1 million in the first quarter of 2020, an increase of $667,000 , or 5.4%, over the first quarter of 2019.

in the first quarter of 2020, an increase of , or 5.4%, over the first quarter of 2019. Noninterest income increased $321,000 , or 31.7%, year over year, driven by mortgage loan income, which increased $159,000 over that time frame.

, or 31.7%, year over year, driven by mortgage loan income, which increased over that time frame. Noninterest expenses decreased $246,000 year over year, driven by a decrease of $229,000 in salaries and employee benefits and $103,000 in occupancy expenses.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS

Rex L. Smith, III, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "The COVID-19 pandemic had an obvious impact on the results for the quarter, the largest of which was a prudent increase in the allowance for loan and lease losses as we try to anticipate the final effect of the economic and business disruption. But, amid this challenging situation, we have provided crucial and necessary services to all of our communities, both large and small. We continue our focus on meeting our customers' needs with superior service and flexibility that only a community bank could deliver in this environment. All of our branches have remained open with by appointment and full service drive-through options. Additionally, we have expanded the hours of our Customer Service Center to help in this time of need."

Smith added, "We also continue to work with our loan customers to provide payment relief on preexisting loans and to assist them through the CARES Act Payroll Protection Program. Helping our customers and our communities is the most important job we have, especially when we are in challenging times."

Smith continued, "Despite the large allowance expense, the Company had numerous positive metrics that will positively affect earnings once we turn the corner on the healthcare crisis. Loan and deposit growth for the quarter were strong and both noninterest income and noninterest expense showed improvement."

Smith concluded, "There will be more challenges ahead, but we have a strong capital position, a very experienced management team that has navigated through tough times before and a dedicated group of associates who are working harder than ever to meet the challenges our customers and communities face."

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Net income was $1.4 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared with net income of $4.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and net income of $3.5 million in the first quarter of 2019. Earnings per common share, basic and fully diluted, were $0.06 per share, $0.18 per share and $0.16 per share for the three months ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, and March 31, 2019, respectively.

The decrease of $2.1 million, or 59.6%, in net income, for the first quarter of 2020 compared with the first quarter of 2019 was primarily the result of a provision for loan losses of $3.3 million in the first quarter of 2020 to reflect the business and market disruptions with respect to COVID-19.

Offsetting these decreases to net income were a decrease of $532,000 in income tax expenses, an increase of $321,000 in noninterest income, a decrease of $246,000 in noninterest expenses and an increase of $113,000 in net interest income. Details on the drivers of these year-over-year changes are presented below.

The decrease of $2.6 million in net income on a linked quarter basis was also caused primarily by an increase of $3.1 million in provision for loan losses. Also affecting net income on a linked quarter basis were a decline of $331,000 in interest and dividend income and a decrease of $43,000 in noninterest income. Offsetting these decreases to net income were a decrease of $614,000 in income tax expenses, a decrease of $156,000 in interest expenses and a decrease of $74,000 in noninterest expenses. Linked quarter details are also provided below.

The following table presents summary income statements for the three months ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019.

SUMMARY INCOME STATEMENT











(Unaudited)











(Dollars in thousands)

For the three months ended



31-Mar-20

31-Dec-19

31-Mar-19 Interest income $ 15,946 $ 16,277 $ 15,806 Interest expense

3,708

3,864

3,681 Net interest income

12,238

12,413

12,125 Provision for loan losses

3,300

200

- Net interest income after provision for loan losses 8,938

12,213

12,125 Noninterest income

1,335

1,378

1,014 Noninterest expense

8,594

8,668

8,840 Income before income taxes

1,679

4,923

4,299 Income tax expense

264

878

796 Net income $ 1,415 $ 4,045 $ 3,503













EPS Basic $ 0.06 $ 0.18 $ 0.16 EPS Diluted $ 0.06 $ 0.18 $ 0.16 Fully Diluted share count

22,591

22,696

22,430













Return on average assets, annualized

0.39%

1.14%

1.01% Return on average equity, annualized

3.58%

10.42%

10.02%

Net Interest Income

Linked Quarter Basis

Net interest income was $12.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. This was a linked quarter decrease of $175,000, or 1.4%. Interest and dividend income on a linked quarter basis decreased $331,000, or 2.0%, to $15.9 million for the first quarter of 2020. Interest income with respect to loans, excluding PCI loans, decreased $219,000, or 1.6%, during the first quarter of 2020 when compared with the fourth quarter of 2019. This decline in interest and fees on loans during the quarter was attributed to the 1.50% decrease during the same period in the discount rate set by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. This rate serves as a benchmark for the prime rate at which a bank prices many of its loans and as a pricing tool for part of a bank's securities portfolio. The average balance of loans, excluding PCI loans, increased by $18.2 million, or 1.7%, on a linked quarter basis, to $1.065 billion. The increase muted a portion of the decrease in interest and dividend income driven by the decline in rates. The yield on loans decreased from 5.04% in the fourth quarter of 2019 to 4.93% in the first quarter of 2020. Interest income with respect to PCI loans was $1.1 million in the first quarter of 2020, and the corresponding yield was 13.87%, compared with $1.2 million and a yield of 13.68% in the fourth quarter of 2019. Interest income on securities decreased $22,000 on a linked quarter basis and was $1.7 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Interest income on securities on a tax-equivalent basis equaled $1.8 million for the first quarter of 2020, which was a decrease of $17,000 from the fourth quarter of 2019. The tax-equivalent yield on the securities portfolio was 3.08% in the first quarter of 2020 and 3.15% in the fourth quarter of 2019 based on a 21.0% income tax rate.

Interest expense of $3.7 million in the first quarter of 2020 was a decrease of $156,000, or 4.0%, on a linked quarter basis. Interest on deposits decreased $96,000, or 2.7%. Interest on borrowed funds decreased $60,000, or 17.2%. Average interest bearing balances of Federal Home Loan Bank and other borrowings decreased $1.8 million from the fourth quarter of 2019 to the first quarter of 2020. The cost on these borrowings decreased from 1.82% in the fourth quarter of 2019 to 1.58% in the first quarter of 2020. The Company's cost of interest bearing deposits of 1.36% in the first quarter of 2020 was a decrease of seven basis points from the prior quarter.

With the changes in interest income noted above, the tax-equivalent net interest margin decreased from 3.74% in the fourth quarter of 2019 to 3.68% in the first quarter of 2020. The interest spread was 3.42% for the current quarter compared with 3.47% in the prior quarter.

Year-Over-Year

Net interest income increased $113,000, or 0.9%, from the first quarter of 2019 to the first quarter of 2020. Net interest income was $12.2 million in the first quarter of 2020 compared with $12.1 million for the same period in 2019. Interest and dividend income increased $140,000, or 0.9%, over this time period. Interest and fees on loans increased by $667,000. This increase was mitigated by securities income, which declined $304,000, interest and fees on PCI loans, which declined $196,000, and interest on deposits in other banks, which decreased by $27,000. Interest on PCI loans was $1.1 million in the first quarter of 2020 compared with $1.3 million in the first quarter of 2019. The average balance of the PCI portfolio declined $6.5 million during the year-over-year comparison period. The increase in interest and fees on loans was generated by an increase of $66.2 million, or 6.6%, in the average balance of loans. A portion of this loan growth was a shift in the mix of earning assets, as securities average balances declined $21.9 million year over year. The average balance of total earning assets increased $40.1 million, or 3.1%, from the first quarter of 2019 to the first quarter of 2020. The yield on earning assets decreased from 4.95% in the first quarter of 2019 to 4.78% in the first quarter of 2020. The yield on earning assets was the culmination of decreases in the yield on loans, from 5.36% in the first quarter of 2019 to 5.19% in the first quarter of 2020, the tax-equivalent yield on securities, from 3.35% in the first quarter of 2019 to 3.08% in the first quarter of 2020, and the yield on interest bearing bank balances from 2.70% to 1.68% year over year.

Interest expense increased $27,000, or 0.7%, when comparing the first quarter of 2019 and the first quarter of 2020. Interest expense on deposits increased $185,000, or 5.7%, as the average balance of interest bearing deposits increased $20.5 million, or 2.0%. This growth was primarily comprised of an increase of $9.2 million in the average balance of time deposits, which averaged $632.7 million in the first quarter of 2020. Interest-bearing demand deposits increased $12.5 million year over year and were $170.3 million, on average, in the first quarter of 2020. Offsetting these increases was a decrease in the average balance of savings and money market accounts of $1.3 million, to $220.0 million for the first quarter of 2020. The shift in deposit balances increased the cost of interest bearing deposits from 1.31% in the first quarter of 2019 to 1.34% in the first quarter of 2020.

FHLB and other borrowings decreased, on average, $6.4 million year over year, and there was a decrease in the rate paid, from 2.17% in the first quarter of 2019 to 1.58% in the first quarter of 2020. Overall, the Bank's cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased two basis points, from 1.38% in the first quarter of 2019 to 1.36% in the first quarter of 2020.

The tax-equivalent net interest margin decreased 13 basis points, from 3.81% in the first quarter of 2019 to 3.68% in the first quarter of 2020. Likewise, the interest spread decreased from 3.57% to 3.42% over the same time period. The decrease in the margin was precipitated by a greater decrease in the yield on earning assets of 17 basis points compared with a decline in the cost of interest bearing liabilities of only two basis points.

The following table compares the Company's net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the three months ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019.

NET INTEREST MARGIN

















(Unaudited)

















(Dollars in thousands)

For the three months ended





31-Mar-20



31-Dec-19



31-Mar-19

Average interest earning assets $ 1,344,906

$ 1,326,184

$ 1,304,842

Interest income $ 15,946

$ 16,277

$ 15,806

Interest income - tax-equivalent $ 16,038

$ 16,364

$ 15,933

Yield on interest earning assets

4.78 %

4.90 %

4.95 % Average interest bearing liabilities $ 1,093,585

$ 1,069,709

$ 1,082,186

Interest expense $ 3,708

$ 3,864

$ 3,681

Cost of interest bearing liabilities

1.36 %

1.43 %

1.38 % Net interest income $ 12,238

$ 12,413

$ 12,125

Net interest income - tax-equivalent $ 12,330

$ 12,500

$ 12,252

Interest spread

3.42 %

3.47 %

3.57 % Net interest margin

3.68 %

3.74 %

3.81 %

Provision for Loan Losses

The Company records a separate provision for loan losses for its loan portfolio, excluding PCI loans, and the PCI loan portfolio. There was a provision for loan losses on the loan portfolio, excluding PCI loans, of $3.3 million for the first quarter of 2020. This compares with a provision of loan losses of $200,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019 and no provision for loan losses in the first quarter of 2019.

The provision recorded in the first quarter of 2020 was due to the heightened risks associated with the loan portfolio that resulted from the economic impact of the rapidly evolving effects of the COVID-19 stay-at-home orders, business shut-downs and increased unemployment. Lenders reviewed each loan within the portfolio to identify those borrowers that management believed to be possibly impacted by the current state of the economy. Loans identified with increased risk were aggregated by loan type. This analysis indicated a risk grade migration in a number of loan categories that led to a heightened risk level in the loan portfolio. The impact of the loans' risk grade migration was applied to the allowance for loan loss calculation, which led to the provision for loan losses for the quarter.

With respect to the PCI portfolio, due to the stable nature of its performance and its declining balances over time as the portfolio amortizes, no provision was taken during either of the first quarter of 2020, the fourth quarter of 2019 or the first quarter of 2019. Additional discussion of loan quality is presented below.

Noninterest Income

Linked Quarter Basis

Noninterest income was $1.3 million for the first quarter of 2020, a $43,000 decrease compared with $1.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Service charges and fees declined by $85,000 and were $672,000 in the first quarter of 2020 compared with $757,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease in service charge income is the result of the increased volume of debit card transactions and overdraft fees that occur in the fourth quarter of a typical year, with the past two quarters following the normal pattern. Other noninterest income of $296,000 was a decrease of $24,000 from the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily due to a decrease in dividend income from investments in partnerships. Partially offsetting the decrease was an increase in mortgage loan income of $73,000, or 49.3%, which was $221,000 in the first quarter of 2020, compared with $148,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Year-Over-Year

Noninterest income of $1.3 million in the first quarter of 2020 was an increase of $321,000, or 31.7%, over the first quarter of 2019. Mortgage loan income increased $159,000, or 256.5%, from $62,000 in the first quarter of 2019 to $221,000 in the first quarter of 2020. Other noninterest income was $296,000 in the first quarter of 2020 compared with $176,000 in the first quarter of 2019. The increase of $120,000 was primarily the result of a $64,000 gain on extinguishment of an FHLB borrowing combined with $90,000 in swap fee income, offset by a $24,000 decrease in brokerage fees and commissions. Service charges on deposit accounts of $672,000 in the first quarter of 2020 increased by $63,000, or 10.3%, year over year. This increase was primarily the result of an increase of $15.4 million in the average balance of noninterest bearing deposits and $12.5 million in interest-bearing demand deposits. Offsetting these increases in noninterest income year over year were decreases of $25,000 in losses on securities transactions and $7,000 in income on bank owned life insurance.

Noninterest Expenses

Linked Quarter Basis

Noninterest expenses totaled $8.6 million for the first quarter of 2020, as compared with $8.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease of $74,000, or 0.9%. Salaries and employee benefits in the first quarter of 2020 were $5.2 million compared with $5.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. This is a decrease of $328,000, or 6.0% on a linked quarter basis. The primary reasons for the decreases were reductions of $282,000 in salaries and $91,000 in employee benefits. Also declining on a linked quarter basis were other real estate expenses, net, which decreased $50,000 on a linked quarter basis. Offsetting these decreases to noninterest expenses were increases on a linked quarter basis of $145,000 in FDIC assessment, $79,000 in other operating expenses, $40,000 in equipment expenses and $36,000 in occupancy expenses.

Year-Over-Year

Noninterest expenses decreased $246,000, or 2.8%, when comparing the first quarter of 2020 to the same period in 2019. The largest component of the change was a reduction of $229,000 in salaries and employee benefits. During 2019, two branch offices were closed, which in turn reduced the number of full-time equivalent employees in 2020 compared with 2019. These closures also lowered occupancy expenses year over year, which declined $103,000, from $930,000 in the first quarter of 2019 to $827,000 in the first quarter of 2020. FDIC assessment of $125,000 in the first quarter of 2020 was a year-over-year decrease of $25,000. Offsetting these decreases were an increase in other operating expenses of $82,000, an increase of $24,000 in data processing expenses and an increase of $14,000 in other real estate expenses, net.

The following table compares the Company's other operating expenses included in noninterest expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019.

OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES











(Unaudited)











(Dollars in thousands)

For the three months ended



31-Mar-20

31-Dec-19

31-Mar-19 Bank franchise tax $ 237 $ 220 $ 220 Stationery, printing and supplies

169

155

167 Marketing expense

96

89

170 Credit expense

178

86

63 Outside vendor fees

237

223

139 Other expenses

603

668

679 Total other operating expenses $ 1,520 $ 1,441 $ 1,438

Income Taxes

Income tax expense was $264,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared with income tax expense of $878,000 and $796,000 for the fourth and first quarters of 2019, respectively. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2020 was 15.7% compared with 17.8% in the fourth quarter of 2019 and 18.5% for the first quarter of 2019. The decrease in the effective tax rate is a product of a higher percentage of tax free municipal income along with tax credits' representing a higher percentage of overall tax expense for the first quarter.

FINANCIAL CONDITION

Total assets increased $22.7 million, or 1.6%, to $1.454 billion at March 31, 2020 when compared to December 31, 2019. Total assets increased $55.0 million, or 3.9%, since March 31, 2019. Total loans, excluding PCI loans, were $1.079 billion at March 31, 2020, increasing $20.9 million, or 2.0%, from year end 2019 and $81.2 million, or 8.1%, from March 31, 2019. Total PCI loans were $30.3 million at March 31, 2020 versus $32.5 million at the prior quarter end and $36.8 million at March 31, 2019.

Commercial real estate loans, the largest category of loans at $410.4 million, or 38.0% of gross loans outstanding, increased $13.6 million during the first quarter of 2020. Commercial loans grew $7.4 million and were $198.5 million at March 31, 2020. Multifamily loans, totaling $76.2 million, or 7.1% of total loans, increased $3.2 million during the first quarter of 2020. Construction and land development loans, totaling $149.8 million, grew by $3.3 million, or 2.2%. Residential 1 – 4 family loans declined by $3.8 million and ended the period at $219.7 million, or 20.4% of the portfolio. Agriculture loans secured by real estate declined by $1.3 million, or 15.7%, and totaled $7.0 million at March 31, 2020. Consumer installment loans decreased $717,000 during the first quarter of 2020, and second mortgages decreased $685,000 during the period.

The following table shows the composition of the Company's loan portfolio, excluding PCI loans, at March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019.

LOANS (excluding PCI loans)























(Unaudited)























(Dollars in thousands) 31-Mar-20

31-Dec-19

31-Mar-19







Amount % of

Loans



Amount % of

Loans

Amount % of

Loans

Mortgage loans on real estate:

























Residential 1-4 family $ 219,735 20.36 % $ 223,538 21.12 % $ 215,348 21.58 %

Commercial

410,438 38.03



396,858 37.50



379,112 37.99



Construction and land development

149,833 13.88



146,566 13.85



123,475 12.37



Second mortgages

5,954 0.55



6,639 0.63



6,966 0.70



Multifamily

76,206 7.06



72,978 6.90



57,931 5.81



Agriculture

7,038 0.65



8,346 0.79



10,780 1.08



Total real estate loans

869,204 80.53



854,925 80.79



793,612 79.53

Commercial loans

198,544 18.40



191,183 18.06



190,832 19.12

Consumer installment loans

10,446 0.97



11,163 1.05



11,923 1.19

All other loans

1,035 0.10



1,052 0.10



1,615 0.16



Gross loans

1,079,229 100.00 %

1,058,323 100.00 %

997,982 100.00 % Allowance for loan losses

(11,819)





(8,429)





(8,661)



Loans, net of unearned income $ 1,067,410



$ 1,049,894



$ 989,321





The Company's securities portfolio, excluding restricted equity securities, increased $4.7 million since year end 2019 to $227.4 million at March 31, 2020. U.S. Treasury issues increased by $7.5 million during the first quarter of 2020. Corporate securities increased by $6.2 million during the period, while state, county and municipal securities available-for-sale increased by $3.6 million. Offsetting these increases was a decrease of $10.0 million in U.S. Government agency securities held-to-maturity. Securities balances declined $14.2 million since March 31, 2019. Net losses of $39,000 were recognized during the first quarter of 2020 compared with $39,000 in net losses in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $14,000 in net losses in the first quarter of 2019. The Company actively manages the portfolio to improve its liquidity and maximize the return within the desired risk profile.

The Company had cash and cash equivalents of $30.4 million, $28.7 million and $35.8 million at March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively. There were federal funds purchased of $24.4 million at December 31, 2019 with no federal funds purchased or sold at either of March 31, 2020 or 2019. Interest bearing bank balances were $15.0 million at March 31, 2020 compared with $11.7 million at December 31, 2019 and $19.0 million at March 31, 2019.

The following table shows the composition of the Company's securities portfolio, excluding equity securities, restricted, at March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019.

SECURITIES PORTFOLIO























(Unaudited)























(Dollars in thousands)

31-Mar-20

31-Dec-19

31-Mar-19



Amortized

Cost

Fair

Value

Amortized

Cost

Fair

Value

Amortized

Cost

Fair

Value Securities Available for Sale























U.S. Treasury issue $ 7,497 $ 7,500 $ - $ - $ 11,982 $ 11,748 U.S. Government agencies

21,452

20,804

22,104

21,936

23,949

23,848 State, county, and municipal

98,168

102,189

95,467

98,592

110,171

111,932 Mortgage backed securities

45,118

46,997

48,045

48,740

41,342

41,293 Asset backed securities

13,568

12,926

11,637

11,604

5,222

5,270 Corporate

12,388

12,295

6,016

6,097

6,002

6,003 Total securities available for sale $ 198,191 $ 202,711 $ 183,269 $ 186,969 $ 198,668 $ 200,094























































31-Mar-20

31-Dec-19

31-Mar-19



Amortized

Cost

Fair

Value

Amortized

Cost

Fair

Value

Amortized

Cost

Fair

Value Securities Held to Maturity























U.S. Government agencies $ - $ - $ 10,000 $ 9,988 $ 10,000 $ 9,859 State, county, and municipal

24,649

25,485

25,733

26,645

31,458

32,186 Mortgage backed securities

-

-

-

-

-

- Total securities held to maturity $ 24,649

25,485 $ 35,733

36,633 $ 41,458 $ 42,045

Interest bearing deposits at March 31, 2020 were $1.033 billion, an increase of $47.9 million, or 4.9%, from December 31, 2019 and $30.3 million, or 3.0%, greater than at March 31, 2019. Time deposits less than or equal to $250,000 increased by $29.3 million, or 6.1%, during the first quarter of 2020, the largest increase in the deposit categories. There were also increases of $17.5 million, or 14.7%, in time deposits over $250,000, $2.8 million in savings account balances and $2.6 million in money market deposit accounts. Interest-bearing checking accounts (formerly NOW accounts) declined $4.4 million during the first quarter of 2020 and were the only deposit category to decline.

The following table compares the mix of interest bearing deposits at March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019.

INTEREST BEARING DEPOSITS











(Unaudited)











(Dollars in thousands)















31-Mar-20

31-Dec-19

31-Mar-19 Interest bearing checking $ 166,163 $ - $ - NOW

-

170,532

151,647 MMDA

123,455

120,841

123,024 Savings

99,394

96,570

94,229 Time deposits less than or equal to $250,000

506,739

477,461

499,698 Time deposits over $250,000

136,980

119,460

133,817 Total interest bearing deposits $ 1,032,731 $ 984,864 $ 1,002,415

FHLB advances were $58.3 million at March 31, 2020, compared with $68.5 million at December 31, 2019 and $69.1 million at March 31, 2019. The decrease of $10.2 million in FHLB advances and $24.4 million in Federal funds purchased in the first quarter of 2020 was replaced with strong retail deposit growth of $57.6 million.

Shareholders' equity was $155.5 million at March 31, 2020, $155.5 million at December 31, 2019 and $142.3 million at March 31, 2019. Shareholders equity to assets was 10.7% at March 31, 2020, 10.9% December 31, 2019 and 10.2% at March 31, 2019. On January 22, 2020, the Company announced a share repurchase program of up to 1,000,000 shares of its common stock. During the first quarter of 2020, the Company repurchased 115,800 shares of common stock at a total cost of $809,242. The Company evaluates the value of the common stock and capital for regulatory purposes when considering repurchases under the program and, as a result, is not currently making any repurchases in the current economic environment.

Asset Quality – excluding PCI loans

Nonperforming loans were $5.2 million at March 31, 2020, a $1.1 million decrease from $6.2 million at December 31, 2019. The decrease was primarily from a reduction of $946,000 in loans past due 90 days and accruing interest. Total non-performing assets totaled $9.7 million at March 31, 2020 compared with $10.8 million at December 31, 2019. Total nonperforming assets decreased $2.5 million, or 20.8%, since March 31, 2019. There were net recoveries of $90,000 in the first quarter of 2020, net charge-offs of $164,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019 and net charge-offs of $322,000 in the first quarter of 2019.

The allowance for loan losses equaled 228.5% of nonaccrual loans at March 31, 2020, compared with 159.3% at December 31, 2019 and 78.8% at March 31, 2019. The ratio of nonperforming assets to loans and other real estate owned (OREO) was 0.89% at March 31, 2020 compared with 1.01% at December 31, 2019 and 1.22% at March 31, 2019.

The following table reconciles the activity in the Company's allowance for loan losses, by quarter, for the past five quarters.

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES



















(Unaudited)



















(Dollars in thousands)

2020

2019



First

Fourth

Third

Second

First



Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter Allowance for loan losses:



















Beginning of period $ 8,429 $ 8,393 $ 8,819 $ 8,661 $ 8,983 Provision for loan losses

3,300

200

-

125

- Net (charge-offs) recoveries

90

(164)

(426)

33

(322) End of period $ 11,819 $ 8,429 $ 8,393 $ 8,819 $ 8,661

The following table sets forth selected asset quality data, excluding PCI loans, and ratios for the dates indicated.

ASSET QUALITY (excluding PCI loans)





















(Unaudited)





















(Dollars in thousands)

2020

2019





31-Mar-20

31-Dec-19

30-Sep-19

30-Jun-19

31-Mar-19

Nonaccrual loans $ 5,172 $ 5,292 $ 5,746 $ 11,045 $ 10,990

Loans past due 90 days and accruing interest

-

946

-

-

-

Total nonperforming loans

5,172

6,238

5,746

11,045

10,990

Other real estate owned

4,506

4,527

4,740

983

1,225

Total nonperforming assets $ 9,678 $ 10,765 $ 10,486 $ 12,028 $ 12,215

























Allowance for loan losses to loans

1.10 % 0.80 % 0.81 % 0.86 % 0.87 % Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans

228.52

159.28

146.10

79.85

78.81

Nonperforming assets to loans and other real estate

0.89

1.01

1.01

1.17

1.22

Net charge-offs/(recoveries) for quarter to average loans, annualized

(0.03) % 0.06 % 0.16 % (0.01) % 0.13 %

A further breakout of nonaccrual loans, excluding PCI loans, at March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, and March 31, 2019 is below.

NONACCRUAL LOANS (excluding PCI loans)









(Unaudited)

















(Dollars in thousands)























31-Mar-20

31-Dec-19

31-Mar-19 Mortgage loans on real estate:



















Residential 1-4 family

$ 1,456

$ 1,378

$ 1,133

Commercial



657



1,006



1,299

Construction and land development



1,778



376



4,101

Multi-family



-



2,463



2,552

Total real estate loans

$ 3,891

$ 5,223

$ 9,085 Commercial loans



1,270



62



1,899 Consumer installment loans



11



7



6

Gross loans

$ 5,172

$ 5,292

$ 10,990

Capital Requirements

The Bank's ratio of total risk-based capital was 13.9% at March 31, 2020 compared with 13.9% at December 31, 2019. The tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 12.9% at March 31, 2020 and 13.2% at December 31, 2019. The Bank's tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.9% at March 31, 2020 and 11.0% at December 31, 2019. All capital ratios exceed regulatory minimums to be considered well capitalized. BASEL III introduced the common equity tier 1 capital ratio, which was 12.9% at March 31, 2020 and 13.2% at December 31, 2019.

Forward-Looking Statements

COMMUNITY BANKERS TRUST CORPORATION











CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS











UNAUDITED











(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)















31-Mar-20

31-Dec-19

31-Mar-19 Assets











Cash and due from banks $ 15,406 $ 16,976 $ 16,809 Interest bearing bank deposits

14,960

11,708

18,997 Total cash and cash equivalents

30,366

28,684

35,806













Securities available for sale, at fair value

202,711

186,969

200,094 Securities held to maturity, at cost

24,649

35,733

41,458 Equity securities, restricted, at cost

8,458

8,855

8,426 Total securities

235,818

231,557

249,978













Loans held for resale

2,470

501

396













Loans

1,079,229

1,058,323

997,982 Purchased credit impaired (PCI) loans

30,275

32,528

36,803 Allowance for loan losses

(11,819)

(8,429)

(8,661) Allowance for loan losses – PCI loans

(156)

(156)

(156) Net loans

1,097,529

1,082,266

1,025,968













Bank premises and equipment, net

29,065

29,472

31,142 Bank premises and equipment held for sale

1,589

1,589

1,252 Right-of-use leased assets

6,234

6,472

7,177 Other real estate owned

4,506

4,527

1,225 Bank owned life insurance

29,514

29,340

29,015 Other assets

16,449

16,432

16,538 Total assets $ 1,453,540 $ 1,430,840 $ 1,398,497













Liabilities











Deposits:











Noninterest bearing $ 188,327 $ 178,584 $ 165,708 Interest bearing

1,032,731

984,864

1,002,415 Total deposits

1,221,058

1,163,448

1,168,123













Federal funds purchased

-

24,437

- Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

58,333

68,500

69,072 Trust preferred capital notes

4,124

4,124

4,124 Lease liabilities

6,513

6,737

7,418 Other liabilities

8,044

8,115

7,452 Total liabilities

1,298,072

1,275,361

1,256,189













Shareholders' Equity











Common stock (200,000,000 shares authorized $0.01 par value; 22,317,420, 22,422,621 and 22,168,979 shares issued and outstanding, respectively)

223

224

222 Additional paid in capital

150,219

150,728

149,115 Retained earnings (deficit)

2,856

2,562

(7,406) Accumulated other comprehensive income

2,170

1,965

377 Total shareholders' equity

155,468

155,479

142,308 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,453,540 $ 1,430,840 $ 1,398,497

COMMUNITY BANKERS TRUST CORPORATION



















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



















UNAUDITED



















(Dollars in thousands) Three months ended



31-Mar-20

31-Dec-19

30-Sep-19

30-Jun-19

31-Mar-19 Interest and dividend income



















Interest and fees on loans $ 13,086 $ 13,305 $ 13,187 $ 12,640 $ 12,419 Interest and fees on PCI loans

1,097

1,165

2,333

1,251

1,293 Interest on federal funds sold

-

-

9

5

- Interest on deposits in other banks

69

91

87

117

96 Interest and dividends on securities



















Taxable

1,351

1,387

1,489

1,472

1,522 Nontaxable

343

329

355

421

476 Total interest and dividend income

15,946

16,277

17,460

15,906

15,806 Interest expense



















Interest on deposits

3,419

3,515

3,698

3,589

3,234 Interest on borrowed funds

289

349

343

317

447 Total interest expense

3,708

3,864

4,041

3,906

3,681





















Net interest income

12,238

12,413

13,419

12,000

12,125 Provision for loan losses

3,300

200

-

125

- Net interest income after provision for loan losses

8,938

12,213

13,419

11,875

12,125





















Noninterest income



















Service charges and fees

672

757

758

707

609 Gain (loss) on securities transactions, net

(39)

(39)

50

238

(14) Gain on sale of loans

11

14

-

-

- Income on bank owned life insurance

174

178

181

184

181 Mortgage loan income

221

148

176

100

62 Other

296

320

346

222

176 Total noninterest income

1,335

1,378

1,511

1,451

1,014





















Noninterest expense



















Salaries and employee benefits

5,152

5,480

5,289

5,273

5,381 Occupancy expenses

827

791

813

919

930 Equipment expenses

372

332

377

394

381 FDIC assessment

125

(20)

4

162

150 Data processing fees

592

588

594

579

568 Other real estate expenses, net

6

56

565

105

(8) Other operating expenses

1,520

1,441

1,588

1,559

1,438 Total noninterest expense

8,594

8,668

9,230

8,991

8,840





















Income before income taxes

1,679

4,923

5,700

4,335

4,299 Income tax expense

264

878

1,087

791

796 Net income $ 1,415 $ 4,045 $ 4,613 $ 3,544 $ 3,503

COMMUNITY BANKERS TRUST CORPORATION



























NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS































AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS

































(Unaudited)

































(Dollars in thousands)





































Three months ended March 31, 2020



Three months ended December 31, 2019





Average Balance

Sheet

Interest

Income /

Expense

Average

Rates

Earned /

Paid



Average Balance

Sheet

Interest

Income /

Expense

Average

Rates

Earned /

Paid

ASSETS:



































Loans, including fees $ 1,065,268

$ 13,086

4.93 %

$ 1,047,069

$ 13,305

5.04 %

PCI loans, including fees

31,311



1,097

13.87





33,331



1,165

13.68



Total loans

1,096,579



14,183

5.19





1,080,400



14,470

5.31



Interest bearing bank balances

16,455



69

1.68





16,644



91

2.16



Federal funds sold

141



-

1.06





90



-

1.66



Securities (taxable)

182,340



1,351

2.96





182,887



1,387

3.03



Securities (tax exempt)(1)

49,391



435

3.52





46,163



416

3.60



Total earning assets

1,344,906



16,038

4.78





1,326,184



16,364

4.90



Allowance for loan losses

(8,621)















(8,513)













Non-earning assets

105,540















105,654













Total assets $ 1,441,825













$ 1,423,325

















































LIABILITIES AND



































SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



































Demand - interest bearing $ 170,279

$ 94

0.22



$ 162,449

$ 88

0.22



Savings and money market

219,661



280

0.51





224,636



337

0.60



Time deposits

632,664



3,045

1.93





608,560



3,090

2.01



Total interest bearing deposits

1,022,604



3,419

1.34





995,645



3,515

1.40



Short-term borrowings

4,185



23

2.20





5,462



29

2.10



FHLB and other borrowings

66,796



266

1.58





68,602



320

1.82



Total interest bearing liabilities

1,093,585



3,708

1.36





1,069,709



3,864

1.43



Noninterest bearing deposits

175,871















183,787













Other liabilities

14,184















14,502













Total liabilities

1,283,640















1,267,998













Shareholders' equity

158,185















155,327













Total liabilities and



































shareholders' equity $ 1,441,825













$ 1,423,325













Net interest earnings





$ 12,330













$ 12,500







Interest spread











3.42 %













3.47 %

Net interest margin











3.68 %













3.74 %







































Tax-equivalent adjustment:



































Securities







92















86

















































































(1) Income and yields are reported on a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal tax rate of 21%.















COMMUNITY BANKERS TRUST CORPORATION



























NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS































AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS

































(Unaudited)

































(Dollars in thousands)





































Three months ended March 31, 2020



Three months ended March 31, 2019





Average Balance

Sheet

Interest

Income /

Expense

Average

Rates

Earned /

Paid



Average Balance

Sheet

Interest

Income /

Expense

Average

Rates

Earned /

Paid

ASSETS:



































Loans, including fees $ 1,065,268

$ 13,086

4.93 %

$ 999,047

$ 12,419

5.04 %

PCI loans, including fees

31,311



1,097

13.87





37,783



1,293

13.69



Total loans

1,096,579



14,183

5.19





1,036,830



13,712

5.36



Interest bearing bank balances

16,455



69

1.68





14,376



96

2.70



Federal funds sold

141



-

1.06





55



-

2.41



Securities (taxable)

182,340



1,351

2.96





186,370



1,522

3.27



Securities (tax exempt)(1)

49,391



435

3.52





67,211



603

3.59



Total earning assets

1,344,906



16,038

4.78





1,304,842



15,933

4.95



Allowance for loan losses

(8,621)















(9,084)













Non-earning assets

105,540















96,770













Total assets $ 1,441,825













$ 1,392,528

















































LIABILITIES AND



































SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



































Demand - interest bearing $ 170,279

$ 94

0.22



$ 157,773

$ 87

0.22



Savings and money market

219,661



280

0.51





220,945



293

0.54



Time deposits

632,664



3,045

1.93





623,417



2,854

1.86



Total interest bearing deposits

1,022,604



3,419

1.34





1,002,135



3,234

1.31



Short-term borrowings

4,185



23

2.20





6,837



50

2.94



FHLB and other borrowings

66,796



266

1.58





73,214



397

2.17



Total interest bearing liabilities

1,093,585



3,708

1.36





1,082,186



3,681

1.38



Noninterest bearing deposits

175,871















160,496













Other liabilities

14,184















9,974













Total liabilities

1,283,640















1,252,656













Shareholders' equity

158,185















139,872













Total liabilities and



































shareholders' equity $ 1,441,825















1,392,528













Net interest earnings





$ 12,330







$



$ 12,252







Interest spread











3.42 %













3.57 %

Net interest margin











3.68 %













3.81 %







































Tax-equivalent adjustment:



































Securities





$ 92













$ 127











































(1) Income and yields are reported on a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal tax rate of 21%.





















































