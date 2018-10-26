Community Bankers Trust Corporation Reports Results for Third Quarter of 2018

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Bankers Trust Corporation (the "Company") (NASDAQ: ESXB), the holding company for Essex Bank (the "Bank"), today reported results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2018.

Income Statement- Three Months ended September 30, 2018 compared with Three Months ended June 30, 2018

Net income of $4.0 million for the third quarter of 2018 is an increase of $173,000 , or 4.6%, on a linked quarter basis.

for the third quarter of 2018 is an increase of , or 4.6%, on a linked quarter basis. Interest and dividend income increased $634,000 , or 4.4%.

, or 4.4%. Net interest income increased $333,000 , or 2.9%.

, or 2.9%. Noninterest income increased $76,000 , or 6.7%.

, or 6.7%. Basic earnings per common share were $0.18 in the third quarter compared with $0.17 in the second quarter.

in the third quarter compared with in the second quarter. Return on average assets, annualized, was 1.16% and return on average equity, annualized, was 12.08% in the third quarter.

Income Statement- Nine Months ended September 30, 2018 compared with Nine Months ended September 30, 2017

Net income of $10.3 million is an increase of $2.5 million , or 31.7%.

is an increase of , or 31.7%. Income before income taxes increased $2.1 million , or 19.9%.

, or 19.9%. Interest and dividend income of $43.7 million is an increase of $4.2 million , or 10.6%.

is an increase of , or 10.6%. Interest and fees on loans increased $4.4 million , or 15.0%.

, or 15.0%. Net interest income increased $2.2 million , or 6.8%.

, or 6.8%. Return on average assets, annualized, was 1.02% and return on average equity, annualized, was 10.79% for the first nine months of 2018 compared with 0.82% and 8.69%, respectively, for the first nine months of 2017.

Year-to-date 2018 basic earnings per common share were $0.47 compared with $0.36 for the same period in 2017.

Income Statement- Three Months ended September 30, 2018 compared with Three Months ended September 30, 2017

Net income of $4.0 million for the third quarter of 2018 is an increase year-over-year of $1.5 million , or 63.7%.

for the third quarter of 2018 is an increase year-over-year of , or 63.7%. Income before income taxes increased $1.6 million , or 46.9%.

, or 46.9%. Interest and dividend income increased $1.8 million , or 13.1%, in the third quarter of 2018 over the same period in 2017, led by interest and fees on loans, which increased $1.8 million , or 17.4%.

, or 13.1%, in the third quarter of 2018 over the same period in 2017, led by interest and fees on loans, which increased , or 17.4%. Net interest income after provision for loan losses increased $1.1 million , or 10.2%, year-over-year.

, or 10.2%, year-over-year. Noninterest income increased year-over-year by 21.3%, or $213,000 .

. Noninterest expenses declined year-over-year by 2.9%, or $248,000 .

Balance Sheet- Year-over-year- September 30, 2018 compared with September 30, 2017

Loans grew $72.4 million , or 8.1%, from $890.0 million at September 30, 2017 to $962.4 million at September 30, 2018 .

, or 8.1%, from at to at . Noninterest bearing deposits grew $13.5 million , or 9.3%, year-over-year and totaled $158.9 million .

, or 9.3%, year-over-year and totaled . Deposits increased $55.5 million , or 5.1%, year-over-year.

, or 5.1%, year-over-year. NOW accounts increased $9.5 million , or 6.9%, from September 30, 2017 to September 30, 2018 .

, or 6.9%, from to . Nonaccrual loans of $8.9 million at September 30, 2018 declined $3.8 million , or 29.8%, from one year ago.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS

Rex L. Smith, III, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "The third quarter showed a continuation of many of the positive trends we saw in the first half of 2018. While loan growth year to date remains well below what we experienced in previous years, it is in line with the trends we see in most banks. Our conservative approach to loan pricing and credit quality has allowed us to increase our margin and continue growth of low cost deposits. Our branches, specifically our newer ones, are gaining good deposit momentum, which has allowed us to significantly pay down our wholesale fundings and increase our noninterest bearing deposit base."

Smith added, "Our disciplined approach to balance sheet management continues to pay off in the rising rate environment. It shows in most of the major metrics of the Company including asset quality, net interest margin and return on total assets. Our earnings year to date are the highest they have been in the history of the Company."

Smith concluded, "We continue to focus on total return for our shareholders and will remain disciplined in our growth in all areas. Given our balance sheet and the current rate environment, we remain optimistic for continued positive trends for the rest of 2018 and 2019."

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Linked Quarter Basis

Net income was $4.0 million for the third quarter of 2018, compared with net income of $3.8 million in the second quarter of 2018. Basic earnings per common share were $0.18 per share and $0.17 per share for the three months ended September 30, 2018 and June 30, 2018, respectively. Fully diluted earnings per share were $0.17 for each of the three months ended September 30, 2018 and June 30, 2018. The increase in net income of $173,000, or 4.6%, for the third quarter of 2018 compared with the second quarter of 2018, was primarily the result of a $634,000 increase in interest and dividend income, driven by an increase of $540,000, or 4.8%, in interest and fees on loans. Also positively influencing net income were an increase of $333,000 in net interest income after provision for loan losses and an increase of $76,000 in noninterest income. Offsetting these increases were increases of $104,000 in noninterest expenses and $132,000 in income tax expense.

Year-Over-Year Nine Months

Net income was $10.3 million for the first nine months of 2018 compared with $7.8 million for the same period in 2017. This is an increase of $2.5 million, or 31.7%. Increases were in interest and dividend income, which increased by $4.2 million, or 10.6%, and in noninterest income, which increased by $351,000, or 11.6%. Also positively affecting earnings were a reduction of $150,000 in the provision for loan losses and a decrease of $389,000 in income tax expense when comparing the two periods. Offsetting these increases to net income were an increase of $1.9 million in interest expense and an increase of $629,000 in noninterest expense.By comparing pre-tax income for the two periods, most of the effect of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 is eliminated. This comparison reflects that income before income taxes increased by $2.1 million, or 19.9%, for the first nine months of 2018 compared with the same period in 2017.

Year-Over-Year Quarter

Net income of $4.0 million for the third quarter of 2018 was an increase of $1.5 million, or 63.7%, over third quarter 2017 net income of $2.4 million. Pre-tax net income increased $1.6 million, or 46.9%, in the third quarter of 2018. Interest and dividend income increased by $1.8 million in the third quarter of 2018 compared with the same period in 2017, driven by interest and fees on loans, which increased $1.8 million. Noninterest income increased by $213,000 year-over-year, and noninterest expenses declined by $248,000. Offsetting these increases was an increase in income tax expense, which was $26,000 greater, year-over-year, based on the increase in pre-tax income but lessened by the reduction in the corporate tax rate, from 34% to 21%.

The following table presents summary income statements for the three months ended September 30, 2018, June 30, 2018, and September 30, 2017 and the nine months ended September 30, 2018 and September 30, 2017.

SUMMARY INCOME STATEMENT (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the three months ended For the nine months ended 30-Sep-18 30-Jun-18 30-Sep-17 30-Sep-18 30-Sep-17 Interest income $ 15,144 $ 14,510 $ 13,389 $ 43,733 $ 39,557 Interest expense 3,164 2,863 2,363 8,639 6,690 Net interest income 11,980 11,647 11,026 35,094 32,867 Provision for loan losses - - 150 - 150 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 11,980 11,647 10,876 35,094 32,717 Noninterest income 1,211 1,135 998 3,379 3,028 Noninterest expense 8,291 8,187 8,539 25,844 25,215 Income before income taxes 4,900 4,595 3,335 12,629 10,530 Income tax expense 945 813 919 2,298 2,687 Net income $ 3,955 $ 3,782 $ 2,416 $ 10,331 $ 7,843 EPS Basic $ 0.18 $ 0.17 $ 0.11 $ 0.47 $ 0.36 EPS Diluted $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.11 $ 0.46 $ 0.35 Return on average assets, annualized 1.16% 1.12% 0.75% 1.02% 0.82% Return on average equity, annualized 12.08% 11.92% 7.80% 10.79% 8.69%

Net Interest Income

Linked Quarter Basis

Net interest income was $12.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 compared with $11.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. This is an increase of $333,000, or 2.9%.

Interest income with respect to loans, excluding PCI loans, increased $540,000, or 4.8%, during the third quarter when compared with the second quarter of 2018. This increase was attributed to an increase in the average balance of loans, excluding PCI loans, of $6.8 million during the third quarter of 2018 over the previous quarter, coupled with higher rates. The yield on loans increased from 4.75% in the second quarter of 2018 to 4.89% in the third quarter of 2018. Interest income with respect to PCI loans was $1.3 million in each of the second and third quarters of 2018. Interest income on securities increased $79,000 on a linked quarter basis. Interest on deposits in other banks increased $25,000 on a linked quarter basis primarily due to an increase in the return on those balances from 1.85% in the second quarter of 2018 to 2.45% in the third quarter of 2018.

Securities income was $2.0 million on a tax-equivalent basis for the third quarter of 2018, which was an increase of $74,000 from the second quarter of 2018. The tax-equivalent yield on the securities portfolio was 3.21% in the third quarter of 2018 compared with a tax-equivalent yield of 3.11% in the second quarter of 2018.

Interest expense of $3.2 million in the third quarter of 2018 was an increase of $301,000, or 10.5%, on a linked quarter basis. Interest on deposits increased $344,000, or 14.6%. Interest on borrowed funds decreased by $43,000, or 8.5%. Average balances for interest bearing deposits increased by $15.7 million, or 1.6%. However, the cost of these deposits increased from 0.99% in the second quarter of 2018 to 1.10% in the third quarter of 2018, resulting in a 10.5% increase in interest expense. The increased rates paid on interest bearing deposits and wholesale funding resulted in an increase in the cost of interest bearing liabilities from 1.08% in the second quarter of 2018 to 1.18% in the third quarter of 2018.

With the changes in interest income noted above, the tax-equivalent net interest margin increased from 3.73% in the second quarter of 2018 to 3.77% in the third quarter of 2018. Likewise, the interest spread increased from 3.56% to 3.58% on a linked quarter basis.

Year-Over-Year Nine Months

For the first nine months of 2018 compared with the same period in 2017, net interest income increased $2.2 million, or 6.8%, and was $35.1 million. The yield on earning assets was 4.67% for the first nine months of 2018 compared with 4.55% for the first nine months of 2017. Interest and fees on loans of $34.1 million in the first three quarters of 2018 was an increase of $4.4 million compared with $29.7 million for the same period in 2017. Interest and fees on PCI loans declined $418,000 over this same time frame. Securities income increased $88,000 for the first nine months of 2018 compared with the same period in 2017. Interest on deposits in other banks increased $60,000 for the first three quarters of 2018 over the same period in 2017 primarily due to an increase in the return on those balances from 1.22% to 2.08% in 2018. On a tax-equivalent basis, income on securities decreased $402,000, primarily the result of less benefit on bank qualified municipal securities from the enactment in December 2017 of the Tax Cut and Jobs Act. The tax-equivalent yield on the portfolio was 3.10% for the first three quarters of 2018, based on a 21% tax rate, and 3.14% for the same period in 2017, based on a 34% tax rate.

Interest expense of $8.6 million represented an increase of $1.9 million in the first nine months of 2018 compared with the same period in 2017. Average interest bearing liabilities increased $50.9 million, or 5.0%, as loan growth has been fueled by an increase of $42.0 million, or 16.6%, in the average balance of demand - interest bearing accounts. This has allowed more expensive time deposit balances to decrease, on average, by $11.4 million, or 2.0%, resulting in a $33.1 million increase in the average balance of total deposits.

The tax equivalent net interest margin declined from 3.80% for the first nine months of 2017 to 3.76% for the first nine months of 2018. While the yield on earning assets increased by 12 basis points over this time frame, the competition for funding has pushed the cost of interest bearing liabilities up, from 0.89% to 1.09%. Likewise, the net interest spread declined and was 3.58% for the first nine months of 2018 versus 3.66% for the first nine months of 2017.

Year-Over-Year Quarter

Net interest income increased $954,000, or 8.7%, from the third quarter of 2017 to the third quarter of 2018. Net interest income was $12.0 million in the third quarter of 2018 compared with $11.0 million for the same period in 2017. Interest and dividend income increased $1.8 million, or 13.1%, over this time period. The increase in interest and dividend income was generated by an increase of $70.3 million, or 5.8%, in the level of earning assets. The yield on earning assets increased from 4.51% in the third quarter of 2017 to 4.76% in the third quarter of 2018. The average balance of loans, excluding PCI loans, increased $96.3 million, or 11.1%, from $869.5 million in the third quarter of 2017 to $965.8 million in the third quarter of 2018. Interest income on securities increased $119,000 and was $1.9 million in the third quarter of 2018 and $1.8 million in the third quarter of 2017. On a tax-equivalent basis, the yield on investment securities was 3.21% in the third quarter of 2018, based on a 21% tax rate, and 3.10% in the third quarter of 2017, based on a 34% tax rate. Interest on deposits in the other banks increased by $29,000 in the third quarter of 2018 over the same period in 2017 primarily due to an increase in the return on those balances from 1.40% in 2017 to 2.45% in 2018.

Interest on PCI loans was $1.3 million in the third quarter of 2018 compared with $1.4 million in the third quarter of 2017. The average balance of the PCI portfolio declined $7.7 million during the year-over-year comparison period.

Interest expense increased $801,000, or 33.9%, when comparing the third quarter of 2017 and the third quarter of 2018. Interest expense on deposits increased $646,000, or 31.5%, as the average balance of interest bearing deposits increased $33.5 million, or 3.6%. The increase in deposit cost was driven by an increase in the average balance of demand – interest bearing accounts, which increased a combined $4.2 million year-over-year. Likewise, the cost of these balances increased $13,000, from 0.40% to 0.42%, over the same time frame. Higher cost time deposit average balances increased over the comparison period by $25.7 million, and expense on this category increased by $631,000, resulting in an increase in cost from 1.19% to 1.56%. The average balance of FHLB and other borrowings increased, on average, $13.1 million year-over-year, and there was an increase in the rate paid, from 1.57% in the third quarter of 2017 to 1.98% in the third quarter of 2018. This resulted in an increase in the expense of this wholesale funding source of $144,000, to $452,000 in the third quarter of 2018. The average balance of FHLB and other borrowings was $90.8 million in the third quarter of 2018. Overall, the Bank's cost of interest bearing liabilities increased 26 basis points, from 0.92% in the third quarter of 2017 to 1.18% in the third quarter of 2018.

The tax-equivalent net interest margin increased three basis points, from 3.74% in the third quarter of 2018 to 3.77% in the third quarter of 2018. The interest spread decreased from 3.59% to 3.58% over the same time period. Net interest margin increased despite the decrease in interest spread because growth in the average balance of earning assets of $70.3 million was partially funded by growth in the average balance of noninterest bearing deposits of $18.9 million.

The following table compares the Company's net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the three months ended September 30, 2018, June 30, 2018 and September 30, 2017 and the nine months ended September 30, 2018 and September 30, 2017.

NET INTEREST MARGIN (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the three months ended 30-Sep-18 30-Jun-18 30-Sep-17 Average interest earning assets $ 1,274,435 $ 1,266,663 $ 1,204,106 Interest income $ 15,144 $ 14,510 $ 13,389 Interest income - tax-equivalent $ 15,285 $ 14,656 $ 13,699 Yield on interest earning assets 4.76 % 4.64 % 4.51 % Average interest bearing liabilities $ 1,065,268 $ 1,064,626 $ 1,016,825 Interest expense $ 3,164 $ 2,863 $ 2,363 Cost of interest bearing liabilities 1.18 % 1.08 % 0.92 % Net interest income $ 11,980 $ 11,647 $ 11,026 Net interest income - tax-equivalent $ 12,121 $ 11,793 $ 11,336 Interest spread 3.58 % 3.56 % 3.59 % Net interest margin 3.77 % 3.73 % 3.74 % For the nine months ended 30-Sep-18 30-Sep-17 Average interest earning assets $ 1,265,026 $ 1,189,607 Interest income $ 43,733 $ 39,557 Interest income - tax-equivalent $ 44,173 $ 40,487 Yield on interest earning assets 4.67 % 4.55 % Average interest bearing liabilities $ 1,061,432 $ 1,010,523 Interest expense $ 8,639 $ 6,690 Cost of interest bearing liabilities 1.09 % 0.89 % Net interest income $ 35,094 $ 32,867 Net interest income - tax-equivalent $ 35,534 $ 33,797 Interest spread 3.58 % 3.66 % Net interest margin 3.76 % 3.80 %

Provision for Loan Losses

The Company records a separate provision for loan losses for its loan portfolio, excluding PCI loans, and the PCI loan portfolio. There was no provision for loan losses on the loan portfolio, excluding PCI loans, during either the third quarter or the nine months ended September 30, 2018. This compares with a provision for loan losses of $150,000 for the third quarter and the nine months ended September 30, 2017. The absence of a provision during the third quarter of 2018 was the direct result of nominal charge-offs and stable asset quality, coupled with the level of loan growth during the period. There was no provision for loan losses on the PCI loan portfolio during any of 2018 or 2017. Additional discussion of loan quality is presented below.

Noninterest Income

Linked Quarter Basis

Noninterest income was $1.2 million for the third quarter of 2018, an increase of $76,000 compared with $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2018. Gain (loss) on securities transactions, net exhibited a linked quarter change of $84,000. Gains of $68,000 were realized on the sale of securities in the third quarter of 2018 compared with losses of $16,000 realized in the second quarter of 2018. Mortgage loan income increased $17,000 on a linked quarter basis and was $97,000 in the third quarter of 2018. Service charges and fees increased $15,000 on a linked quarter basis and were $626,000 for the third quarter of 2018. There was $65,000 in gain on sale of loans in the third quarter of 2018 versus $53,000 in the second quarter of 2018. Offsetting these increases to noninterest income was other noninterest income of $171,000, which was a decrease of $52,000 from the second quarter of 2018. The linked quarter change was primarily attributable to a decrease of $59,000 in brokerage commission income in the third quarter of 2018.

Year-Over-Year Nine Months

Noninterest income was $3.4 million for the first nine months of 2018, an increase of $351,000, or 11.6%, compared with $3.0 million for the first nine months of 2017. Service charges and fees increased $153,000 for the first nine months of 2018 compared with the same period in 2017 and were $1.8 million. Mortgage loan income of $288,000 for the first nine months of 2018 was an increase of $125,000 from $163,000 for the same period in 2017. Gain on sale of loans was $118,000 for the first nine months of 2018 versus $0 for the same period in 2017. Other noninterest income, driven by higher brokerage commission and investment dividend income, reflected an increase of $74,000 for the first nine months of 2018 over the same period in 2017. Partially offsetting these increases was a decline of $98,000 in gain (loss) on securities transactions, net, which were $82,000 for the first nine months of 2018.

Year-Over-Year Quarter

Noninterest income increased $213,000, or 21.3%, and was $1.2 million in the third quarter of 2018 compared with $998,000 in the third quarter of 2017. Service charges and fees exhibited the largest increase, $68,000, in the third quarter of 2018 compared with the same period in 2017 and were $626,000. Gain on sale of loans was $65,000 in the third quarter of 2018 compared with $0 in the third quarter of 2017. Mortgage loans increased $38,000 year-over-year, from $59,000 in the third quarter of 2017 to $97,000 in the same period in 2018. Other noninterest income, once again as a result of improved brokerage commission and investment dividend income, increased $26,000 year-over-year.

Noninterest Expenses

Linked Quarter Basis

Noninterest expenses totaled $8.3 million for the third quarter of 2018, as compared with $8.2 million for the second quarter of 2018, an increase of $104,000, or 1.3%. Other operating expenses increased by $63,000 on a linked quarter basis, driven by increases of $79,000 in credit expense, $75,000 in stationery, printing and supplies, $28,000 in other expenses and $23,000 in marketing expense. Offsetting these increases to other operating expenses was a decrease of $142,000 in bank franchise tax due to refunds received on amended returns during the third quarter of 2018. Also increasing on a linked quarter basis was equipment expense, which was $366,000 for the third quarter of 2018 versus $344,000 for the previous quarter, an increase of $22,000.

Year-Over-Year Nine Months

Noninterest expenses were $25.8 million for the first nine months of 2018, as compared with $25.2 million for the same period in 2017. This is an increase of $629,000, or 2.5%. Salaries and employee benefits increased $1.5 million for the first nine months of 2018 compared with the same period in 2017. Within this increase, $668,000 was related to group hospital and medical insurance increases and $576,000 was related to increases in total salaries. Also impacting noninterest expenses for the first nine months of 2018 compared with the same period in 2017 were increases of $175,000 in equipment expenses and $32,000 in occupancy expenses reflecting the opening of three new branches during the second half of 2017. Other real estate expenses, net, also increased $60,000 during the same period. These increases were offset by a decline of $878,000 in amortization of intangibles, which became fully amortized in 2017, and a decline of $273,000 in other operating expenses. Significant decreases in 2018 in other operating expenses were declines of $160,000 in telephone and internet line expense as a result of bringing line monitoring management in-house during the second quarter of 2018, $135,000 in credit expense, $97,000 in stationery, printing and supplies and $79,000 in bank franchise tax. Other expenses included in other operating expenses increased $140,000 for the first nine months of 2018 compared with the same period in 2017 as did outside vendor fees, which increased by $92,000.

Year-Over-Year Quarter

Noninterest expenses decreased $248,000, or 2.9%, when comparing the third quarter of 2018 to the same period in 2017. Other operating expenses decreased $265,000, or 16.1%. Bank franchise tax declined by $121,000 over the comparison period due to the previously mentioned refund, as did telephone and internet line expense, which decreased by $114,000 due to the in-house change noted above, and credit expense, which decreased by $67,000. Occupancy expense decreased by $77,000 year-over-year and amortization of intangibles decreased $62,000 year-over-year. Offsetting these decreases to noninterest expenses were increases of $78,000 in salaries and employee benefits, $61,000 in equipment expenses and $26,000 in other real estate expenses, net.

The following table compares the Company's other operating expenses included in noninterest expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2018, June 30, 2018, December 31, 2017 and September 30, 2017 and nine months ended September 30, 2018 and September 30, 2017.

OTHER OPERATING

EXPENSES (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the three months ended For the nine months ended 30-Sep-18 30-Jun-18 31-Dec-17 30-Sep-17 30-Sep-18 30-Sep-17 Bank franchise tax $ 37 $ 179 $ 158 $ 158 $ 395 $ 474 Telephone and internet line 50 51 172 164 344 504 Stationery, printing and supplies 160 85 153 174 423 520 Marketing expense 156 133 155 161 467 501 Credit expense 180 101 75 247 373 508 Outside vendor fees 155 154 200 117 454 362 Other expenses 638 610 602 620 1,882 1,742 Total other operating expenses $ 1,376 $ 1,313 $ 1,515 $ 1,641 $ 4,338 $ 4,611

Income Taxes

Income tax expense was $945,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2018, compared with income tax expense of $813,000 for the second quarter of 2018 and $919,000 for the third quarter of 2017. For the nine months ended September 30, 2018, income tax expense was $2.3 million compared with $2.7 million for the first nine months of 2017. The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2018 was 19.3% versus 17.7% for the second quarter of 2018 and 27.6% in the third quarter of 2017. For the first nine months of 2018, the effective tax rate was 18.2% and, for the same period in 2017, it was 25.5%. The decrease in the Company's effective tax rate resulted principally from the decrease in its applicable federal corporate income tax rate from 34% to 21% as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted in December 2017.

FINANCIAL CONDITION

Total assets increased $14.2 million, or 1.1%, to $1.350 billion at September 30, 2018 when compared with December 31, 2017. Total assets increased $56.3 million, or 4.3%, since September 30, 2017. Total loans, excluding PCI loans, were $962.4 million at September 30, 2018, increasing $20.4 million, or 2.2%, from year end 2017 and $72.4 million, or 8.1%, from September 30, 2017. Total PCI loans were $39.1 million at September 30, 2018 versus $44.3 million at year end 2017 and $45.5 million at September 30, 2017.

During the third quarter, commercial mortgage loans, the largest category of loans, decreased by $17.6 million, or 4.7%, and were $358.5 million at September 30, 2018. Multifamily loan balances were $52.3 million at September 30, 2018 and decreased $2.1 million during the third quarter of 2018. Also, residential 1 – 4 family loan balances decreased by $1.4 million during the third quarter of 2018 and were $216.2 million at September 30, 2018. Offsetting these decreases was an increase of $15.9 million during the third quarter of 2018 in construction and land development loan balances, which totaled $135.0 million at September 30, 2018.

During the first nine months of 2018, loans grew by $20.4 million, or 2.2%. Construction and land development loans grew by $27.2 million, or 25.2%, commercial loans grew by $11.3 million, or 7.1%, and consumer installment loans grew by $8.0 million. Offsetting these increases were declining balances in residential 1 – 4 family mortgages, which declined by $11.3 million, or 5.0%, commercial mortgage loans, which declined by $7.8 million, or 2.1%, and multifamily loans, which decreased $6.8 million, or 11.5%. In March 2018, the Company purchased an in-market, high quality consumer auto loan pool totaling $9.0 million. The addition of these loans brought an increase in diversification to the portfolio.

The Company's loan portfolio exhibits balanced growth when comparing September 30, 2018 and September 30, 2017. Total loans grew $72.4 million, or 8.1%, over the time frame with commercial loans exhibiting the largest increase, $33.7 million, or 24.6%, followed by construction and land development loans, which grew by $32.4 million, or 31.6%, commercial mortgage loans, which grew by $12.7 million, or 3.7%, and consumer installment loans, which grew by $7.8 million.

The following table shows the composition of the Company's loan portfolio, excluding PCI loans, at September 30, 2018, June 30, 2018, December 31, 2017 and September 30, 2017.

LOANS (excluding PCI loans) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) 30-Sep-18 30-Jun-18 31-Dec-17 30-Sep-17 Amount % of

Loans Amount % of

Loans Amount % of

Loans Amount % of

Loans Mortgage loans on real estate: Residential 1-4 family $ 216,203 22.46 % $ 217,610 22.50 % $ 227,542 24.16 % $ 229,745 25.82 % Commercial 358,490 37.25 376,134 38.88 366,331 38.89 345,759 38.85 Construction and land development 135,021 14.03 119,110 12.31 107,814 11.44 102,594 11.53 Second mortgages 7,179 0.75 7,387 0.76 8,410 0.89 7,399 0.83 Multifamily 52,255 5.43 54,329 5.62 59,024 6.27 53,642 6.03 Agriculture 8,066 0.84 7,467 0.77 7,483 0.79 7,588 0.85 Total real estate loans 777,214 80.76 782,037 80.84 776,604 82.44 746,727 83.91 Commercial loans 170,310 17.70 170,065 17.58 159,024 16.88 136,643 15.35 Consumer installment loans 13,135 1.36 13,717 1.42 5,169 0.55 5,331 0.60 All other loans 1,766 0.18 1,542 0.16 1,221 0.13 1,279 0.14 Gross loans 962,425 100.00 % 967,361 100.00 % 942,018 100.00 % 889,980 100.00 % Allowance for loan losses (8,993) (9,089) (8,969) (8,667) Loans, net of unearned income $ 953,432 $ 958,272 $ 933,049 $ 881,313

The Company's securities portfolio, excluding restricted equity securities of $7.9 million, declined $6.8 million since year end 2017 to total $244.2 million at September 30, 2018. Securities balances declined $12.7 million since September 30, 2017. Net gains of $68,000 were realized during the third quarter of 2018 through sales and call activity. For the first nine months of 2018, there were net gains of $82,000 realized through sales and call activity. The Company actively manages the portfolio to improve its liquidity and maximize the return within the desired risk profile.

The Company had cash and cash equivalents of $24.3 million, $22.0 million and $22.6 million at September 30, 2018, December 31, 2017 and September 30, 2017, respectively. There were federal funds sold of $240,000 at September 30, 2018 and $144,000 at September 30, 2017. There were federal funds purchased of $10.0 million at September 30, 2018 and $4.8 million at December 31, 2017. Interest bearing bank balances were $11.2 million at September 30, 2018 compared with $7.3 million at December 31, 2017 and $12.7 million at September 30, 2017.

The following table shows the composition of the Company's securities portfolio, excluding equity securities, at September 30, 2018, June 30, 2018, December 31, 2017 and September 30, 2017.

SECURITIES PORTFOLIO (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) 30-Sep-18 30-Jun-18 31-Dec-17 30-Sep-17 Amortized

Cost Fair

Value Amortized

Cost Fair

Value Amortized

Cost Fair

Value Amortized

Cost Fair

Value Securities Available for Sale U.S. Treasury issue and other U.S. Government agencies $ 26,600 $ 26,037 $ 25,021 $ 24,520 $ 27,478 $ 27,183 $ 28,657 $ 28,439 U.S Government sponsored agencies 8,378 8,424 9,077 9,124 9,247 9,278 2,779 2,743 State, county, and municipal 117,557 115,744 120,935 120,079 124,032 125,760 122,318 124,329 Corporate and other bonds 9,647 9,651 8,539 8,658 7,323 7,460 14,947 15,022 Mortgage backed securities - U.S.

Government agencies 14,420 14,254 15,057 14,954 18,546 18,515 23,921 23,531 Mortgage backed securities - U.S.

Government sponsored agencies 27,255 26,493 22,479 21,828 16,985 16,638 16,625 16,383 Total securities available for sale $ 203,857 $ 200,603 $ 201,108 $ 199,163 $ 203,611 $ 204,834 $ 209,247 $ 210,447 Securities Held to Maturity U.S Government sponsored agencies $ 10,000 $ 9,680 $ 10,000 $ 9,713 $ 10,000 $ 9,845 $ 10,000 $ 9,922 State, county, and municipal 33,559 33,515 33,585 33,792 35,678 36,567 35,965 36,897 Mortgage backed securities - U.S.

Government agencies - - 404 409 468 476 495 506 Total securities held to maturity $ 43,559 $ 43,195 $ 43,989 $ 43,914 $ 46,146 $ 46,888 $ 46,460 $ 47,325

Interest bearing deposits at September 30, 2018 were $975.0 million, an increase of $32.3 million from December 31, 2017 and $42.0 million from September 30, 2017. Time deposits less than or equal to $250,000 have shown the largest dollar volume growth during 2018 with $53.2 million in additional balances and totaling $491.0 million at quarter end. Time deposits over $250,000 grew by $3.2 million and were $113.7 million at September 30, 2018. NOW accounts decreased by $10.0 million and were $147.0 million at September 30, 2018.

Money market deposit accounts decreased $16.1 million, or 11.2%, from $144.4 million at September 30, 2017 to $128.3 million at September 30, 2018. NOW accounts grew $9.5 million, or 6.9%, since September 30, 2017. These increases have allowed the Bank to decrease balances with brokered time deposits by $12.0 million over the last year, and those balances were only $2.5 million at September 30, 2018.

The following table compares the mix of interest bearing deposits at September 30, 2018, June 30, 2018, December 31, 2017 and September 30, 2017.

INTEREST BEARING DEPOSITS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) 30-Sep-18 30-Jun-18 31-Dec-17 30-Sep-17 NOW $ 147,026 $ 162,984 $ 157,037 $ 137,559 MMDA 128,277 145,071 143,363 144,409 Savings 94,972 94,498 93,980 91,642 Time deposits less than or equal to $250,000 491,044 452,734 437,810 440,607 Time deposits over $250,000 113,715 116,657 110,546 118,837 Total interest bearing deposits $ 975,034 $ 971,944 $ 942,736 $ 933,054

FHLB advances were $63.8 million at September 30, 2018, compared with $101.4 million at December 31, 2017 and $81.3 million at September 30, 2017.

Shareholders' equity was $131.8 million at September 30, 2018, $124.0 million at December 31, 2017 and $124.4 million at September 30, 2017. Shareholder's equity to assets was 9.8% at September 30, 2018, 9.3% at December 31, 2017 and 9.6% at September 30, 2017.

Asset Quality – non-covered assets

Nonaccrual loans were $8.9 million at September 30, 2018, decreasing $449,000 during the third quarter of 2018 and decreasing $132,000 from December 31, 2017. Nonaccrual loan balances declined by $3.8 million, or 29.8%, since September 30, 2017.

The following chart shows the level of nonaccrual loans, classified loans and criticized loans over the last five quarters.

ASSET QUALITY (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) 2018 2017 30-Sep-18 30-Jun-18 31-Mar-18 31-Dec-17 30-Sep-17 Nonaccrual loans $ 8,894 $ 9,343 $ 10,090 $ 9,026 $ 12,677 Criticized (special mention) loans 10,338 17,400 19,526 13,573 8,200 Classified (substandard) loans 13,083 15,181 14,243 13,264 16,886 Other real estate owned 1,732 3,147 3,166 2,791 2,710 Total classified and criticized assets $ 25,153 $ 35,728 $ 36,935 $ 29,628 $ 27,796

Nonperforming assets totaled $10.6 million at September 30, 2018 compared with $11.8 million at December 31, 2017. Nonperforming assets declined $1.9 million, or 14.9%, during the third quarter of 2018. Nonperforming assets decreased $4.8 million, or 30.9%, since September 30, 2017. There were net charge-offs of $96,000 in the third quarter of 2018.

The allowance for loan losses equaled 101.1% of nonaccrual loans at September 30, 2018, compared with 97.3% at June 30, 2018, 99.4% at December 31, 2017 and 68.4% at September 30, 2017. The ratio of nonperforming assets to loans and OREO was 1.10% at September 30, 2018, 1.29% at June 30, 2018, 1.25% at December 31, 2017 and 1.72% at September 30, 2017.

The following table reconciles the activity in the Company's non-covered allowance for loan losses, by quarter, for the past five quarters.

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) 2018 2017 Third Second First Fourth Third Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Allowance for loan losses: Beginning of period $ 9,089 $ 8,968 $ 8,969 $ 8,667 $ 9,489 Provision for loan losses - - - 400 150 Net (charge-offs) recoveries (96) 121 (1) (98) (972) End of period $ 8,993 $ 9,089 $ 8,968 $ 8,969 $ 8,667

The following table sets forth selected asset quality data, excluding PCI loans, and ratios for the dates indicated.

ASSET QUALITY (excluding PCI loans) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) 2018 2017 30-Sep-18 30-Jun-18 31-Mar-18 31-Dec-17 30-Sep-17 Nonaccrual loans $ 8,894 $ 9,343 $ 10,090 $ 9,026 $ 12,677 Loans past due over 90 days and accruing interest - - - - - Total nonperforming loans 8,894 9,343 10,090 9,026 12,677 Other real estate owned 1,732 3,147 3,166 2,791 2,710 Total nonperforming assets $ 10,626 $ 12,490 $ 13,256 $ 11,817 $ 15,387 Allowance for loan losses to loans 0.93 % 0.94 % 0.93 % 0.95 % 0.97 % Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans 101.11 97.28 88.88 99.37 68.37 Nonperforming assets to loans and other real estate 1.10 1.29 1.37 1.25 1.72 Net charge-offs/(recoveries) for quarter to average

loans, annualized 0.04 % (0.05) % - % 0.04 % 0.45 %

A further breakout of nonaccrual loans, excluding PCI loans, at September 30, 2018, December 31, 2017 and September 30, 2017 is below.

NONACCRUAL LOANS (excluding PCI loans) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) 30-Sep-18 31-Dec-17 30-Sep-17 Amount Amount Amount Mortgage loans on real estate: Residential 1-4 family $ 1,530 $ 1,962 $ 2,140 Commercial 2,243 1,498 3,492 Construction and land development 4,610 4,277 4,283 Agriculture - 68 66 Total real estate loans $ 8,383 $ 7,805 $ 9,981 Commercial loans 506 1,214 2,666 Consumer installment loans 5 7 30 Gross loans $ 8,894 $ 9,026 $ 12,677

Capital Requirements

The Bank's ratio of total risk-based capital was 13.5% at September 30, 2018 compared with 12.5% at December 31, 2017. The tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 12.7% at September 30, 2018 and 11.7% at December 31, 2017. The Bank's tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.1% at September 30, 2018 and 9.6% at December 31, 2017. All capital ratios exceed regulatory minimums to be considered well capitalized. BASEL III introduced the common equity tier 1 capital ratio, which was 12.7% at September 30, 2018 and 11.7% at December 31, 2017.

About Community Bankers Trust Corporation and Essex Bank

Community Bankers Trust Corporation is the holding company for Essex Bank, a Virginia state bank with 25 full-service offices, 20 of which are in Virginia and five of which are in Maryland. The Bank also operates one loan production office in Virginia. The Bank opened a new branch office in the Stonehenge Village development in Midlothian, Virginia on July 31, 2018. The Bank closed its Arnold branch office on September 14, 2018.

Additional information on the Bank is available on the Bank's website at www.essexbank.com . For information on Community Bankers Trust Corporation, please visit its website at www.cbtrustcorp.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

COMMUNITY BANKERS TRUST CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS UNAUDITED (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 30-Sep-18 31-Dec-17 30-Sep-17 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 12,918 $ 14,642 $ 9,750 Interest bearing bank deposits 11,177 7,316 12,656 Federal funds sold 240 - 144 Total cash and cash equivalents 24,335 21,958 22,550 Securities available for sale, at fair value 200,603 204,834 210,447 Securities held to maturity, at cost 43,559 46,146 46,460 Equity securities, restricted, at cost 7,886 9,295 8,356 Total securities 252,048 260,275 265,263 Loans 962,425 942,018 889,980 Purchased credit impaired (PCI) loans 39,144 44,333 45,451 Allowance for loan losses (8,993) (8,969) (8,667) Allowance for loan losses – PCI loans (137) (200) (200) Net loans 992,439 977,182 926,564 Bank premises and equipment, net 31,782 30,198 29,469 Bank premises and equipment held for sale 1,252 - Other real estate owned 1,732 2,791 2,710 Bank owned life insurance 28,649 28,099 27,911 Core deposit intangibles, net - - 20 Other assets 18,183 15,687 19,643 Total assets $ 1,350,420 $ 1,336,190 $ 1,294,130 Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest bearing $ 158,854 $ 153,028 $ 145,328 Interest bearing 975,034 942,736 933,054 Total deposits 1,133,888 1,095,764 1,078,382 Federal funds purchased 10,000 4,849 - Federal Home Loan Bank advances 63,820 101,429 81,296 Trust preferred capital notes 4,124 4,124 4,124 Other liabilities 6,785 6,021 5,905 Total liabilities 1,218,617 1,212,187 1,169,707 Shareholders' Equity Common stock (200,000,000 shares authorized $0.01 par value;

22,120,862, 22,072,523, and 22,047,833 shares issued and

outstanding, respectively) 221 221 220 Additional paid in capital 148,494 147,671 147,453 Retained deficit (13,601) (23,932) (23,285) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (3,311) 43 35 Total shareholders' equity 131,803 124,003 124,423 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,350,420 $ 1,336,190 $ 1,294,130

COMMUNITY BANKERS TRUST CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME UNAUDITED (Dollars in thousands) YTD Three months ended YTD Three months ended 2018 30-Sep-18 30-Jun-18 2017 30-Sep-17 30-Jun-17 Interest and dividend income Interest and fees on loans $ 34,122 $ 11,893 $ 11,353 $ 29,676 $ 10,127 $ 9,952 Interest and fees on PCI loans 3,937 1,265 1,274 4,355 1,423 1,452 Interest on federal funds sold 1 - 1 1 1 - Interest on deposits in other banks 203 94 69 143 65 53 Interest and dividends on securities Taxable 3,816 1,364 1,266 3,577 1,171 1,157 Nontaxable 1,654 528 547 1,805 602 606 Total interest and dividend income 43,733 15,144 14,510 39,557 13,389 13,220 Interest expense Interest on deposits 7,197 2,699 2,355 5,776 2,053 1,944 Interest on borrowed funds 1,442 465 508 914 310 302 Total interest expense 8,639 3,164 2,863 6,690 2,363 2,246 Net interest income 35,094 11,980 11,647 32,867 11,026 10,974 Provision for loan losses - - - 150 150 - Net interest income after provision for

loan losses 35,094 11,980 11,647 32,717 10,876 10,974 Noninterest income Service charges and fees 1,818 626 611 1,665 558 582 Gain (loss) on securities transactions, net 82 68 (16) 180 48 37 Gain on sale of loans 118 65 53 - - - Income on bank owned life insurance 551 184 184 572 188 192 Mortgage loan income 288 97 80 163 59 71 Other 522 171 223 448 145 155 Total noninterest income 3,379 1,211 1,135 3,028 998 1,037 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 15,897 5,029 5,019 14,434 4,951 4,843 Occupancy expenses 2,361 780 769 2,329 857 740 Equipment expenses 1,024 366 344 849 305 260 FDIC assessment 599 195 198 550 185 164 Data processing fees 1,467 482 499 1,466 501 477 Amortization of intangibles - - - 878 62 339 Other real estate expenses, net 158 63 45 98 37 34 Other operating expenses 4,338 1,376 1,313 4,611 1,641 1,528 Total noninterest expense 25,844 8,291 8,187 25,215 8,539 8,385 Income before income taxes 12,629 4,900 4,595 10,530 3,335 3,626 Income tax expense 2,298 945 813 2,687 919 692 Net income $ 10,331 $ 3,955 $ 3,782 $ 7,843 $ 2,416 $ 2,934