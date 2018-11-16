Community Brands Releases New Salesforce Lightning Communities Feature Set Through Nimble AMS

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Brands, the leading provider of cloud-based software for associations, nonprofits, schools and faith-based organizations, today released an all-new feature set that includes the ability to create customized portals and microsites within Nimble AMS, the company's market-moving association management system (AMS) built on the widely-used Salesforce customer relationship management (CRM) platform.

With the product release, associations easily create group portals and microsites through Nimble AMS Community Hub and Salesforce Lightning Communities. Using intuitive point-and-click workflows, association staff can quickly design, create and manage specialized sites like chapter portals, member account portals, event microsites, foundation microsites and member help centers. The new capabilities simplify the process of building customized sites for members and other user communities, saving valuable time for system administrators.

"Member engagement and association success are highly correlated," stated Dawn VanDamme, SVP and Nimble AMS General Manager at Community Brands. "The ability to tailor member touchpoints with templated sites is significant for associations because it means staff can accomplish more in a shorter period of time. Doing the administrative work faster, while delivering a better experience, is a big win."

Nimble AMS is the first association management solution to support Salesforce Lightning Communities. Many member-based organizations do not have the resources to set up, configure and deploy sites for specific user groups. Using templated sites available in Salesforce Lightning Communities, organizations can now set up user communities with data from Nimble AMS as part of the portal and microsite experience.

"The ability to create more targeted digital experiences for members is a need I see with every client, but many lack the expertise or resources to build those out," shared David Schulman, President of Associations Rewired, regarding the new functionality. "Having the ability to easily create engaging online experiences will help associations take the next step in connecting with their members in more meaningful ways."

Community Brands is a Salesforce AppExchange Partner whose Nimble AMS solution has the highest five-star user review rating. This enterprise solution helps organizations engage members, process orders, manage events and analyze data without the need for custom code or development. Association leaders and staff can learn more about Nimble AMS capabilities, along with the broader Community Brands end-to-end association software suite, at Community Brands booths #313 and #443 December 4-5 during the American Society of Association Executives (ASAE) Technology Conference & Expo.

Learn more about Community Brands and its Association Solutions, Nonprofit Solutions and K-12 Solutions, and Faith-based Solutions.

About Community Brands

Community Brands is the leading provider of cloud-based software to associations, nonprofits, K-12 schools and faith-based groups. Through innovation and technology, the company empowers more than 100,000 clients and partners to succeed faster, grow stronger and achieve social good. Organizations adopt Community Brands software to manage memberships, career centers, learning, accounting, mobile giving, peer-to-peer fundraising, donations, admissions, enrollments and events. Using these engagement platforms, customers of all sizes create meaningful and lasting experiences for their members, donors, volunteers and families. Headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, USA, Community Brands serves the social good community in more than 30 countries. To learn more, visit communitybrands.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contacts



Community Brands

Brad BennettMedia Contact

press@communitybrands.com

+1 817.517.9965

SOURCE Community Brands

Related Links

http://www.communitybrands.com

