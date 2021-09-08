Community College Launches Adult High School Completion Program With Graduation Alliance

"You don't have to stop dreaming about college because of something that happened in high school," Amy Ishmael, Vice President for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management said. "This program will help you get back on track to finish what you started and keep you moving toward a college degree right here at NEO."

Adults without a high school diploma are increasingly stuck in low-income jobs and often struggle to make ends meet, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Comparatively, individuals with an associate degree earn substantially more, and enjoy greater employment opportunities.

"The life-changing potential of a program like this is hard to overstate," Ishmael said. "But changing lives for the better is what we do at this college. It's what we've always done. It's the Golden Norsemen way."

This program is already changing lives. Sherri R., a 44-year-old mother and wife, withdrew from high school after she became pregnant with her first child and didn't have time to prioritize her education while she was raising her family. When her youngest child graduated from high school, Sherri decided to earn her diploma.

"I'm so excited! I'm just ready to start something new and experience things I haven't," Sherri said. "I've always felt like a failure — like I'm uneducated. Now, I can say I have a diploma and am starting college!"

To qualify, applicants must be 21 years of age or older, have completed at least some of their 10th-grade year of high school, and be ready to earn an online associate degree from NEO.

For more information or to apply for enrollment, visit HighSchoolDiploma.NEO.edu or call 918.528.4460.

ABOUT GRADUATION ALLIANCE

Since 2007, Graduation Alliance has given schools and communities across the nation the resources and support needed to help individuals reach their educational and career goals. In partnership with school districts, local governments, non-profits, workforce development boards and community colleges, Graduation Alliance develops highly effective alternative education and workforce training programs. For more information about Graduation Alliance, visit www.graduationalliance.com .

